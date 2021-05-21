newsbreak-logo
Kinsley, KS

Kinsley events coming up

Kinsley Updates
Kinsley Updates
 1 day ago

(KINSLEY, KS) Kinsley has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Kinsley area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ayuo6_0a7CvJXF00

KCMH Walk with a Doc

Greensburg, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: Greensburg, KS

Kiowa County Memorial Hospital has joined the international @walkwithadoc movement! With 500+ chapters around the world, Walk with a Doc inspires communities through movement and conversation...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xIZUo_0a7CvJXF00

Fort Larned National Historic Site's Ribbon Cutting

Larned, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 09:00 AM

Address: 1767 KS-156, Larned, KS

Join us at your local National Park for a ribbon cutting to celebrate their brand new exhibits in their visitor center!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JhfO1_0a7CvJXF00

HORSESHOE TOURNEY WITH FRIENDS OF HORSETHIEF

Jetmore, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 19005 SW, KS-156, Jetmore, KS

2nd of 3 Friends of HorseThief Horse Shoe Trilogy SIGN UP BEGINS AT THE HTR HORSESHOE PITS AT 10 AM. PLAY BEGINS AT 11 AM. SIGN UP THE DAY OF THE EVENT!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gn3DZ_0a7CvJXF00

Dodge City Days Rib Cookoff

Dodge City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 71 N 2nd Ave, Dodge City, KS

Dodge City Days Steak Cookoff Brought to you by The Village Square Mall! Steaks provided by Clark Crew BBQ Snake River Farms Think you have what it takes to be the Champ? SCA Sanctioned Dodge City...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WC8OV_0a7CvJXF00

Bingo!

Greensburg, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 06:30 PM

Address: 200 S Main St, Greensburg, KS

Games event in Greensburg, KS by Twilight Bingo and Greensburg Twilight Theatre & Community Auditorium on Friday, May 21 2021

