Leakey events calendar

(LEAKEY, TX) Leakey has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Leakey:

Outdoor Training Adventure Barksdale, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 10:00 AM

Cost is $15 per person until May 9th. Late registration cost is $20. Registration closes on May 18th. To register go to...

Alto Frio Summer Youth Camp Leakey, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Address: 1385 Ranch Rd 1120, Leakey, TX

Current grades: 6th-12th! Join us in this week long summer camp! More specific details to come as we get them! Cost: $210 before 6/1. $235 after June 1st... $50 deposit minimum before 6/1 to...

Pat Green: Concan, TX Concan, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 2 River Rd, Concan, TX

All the information about Pat Green at House Pasture Cattle Company on 14-08-2021. Information, Artists, Start time and related Playlists.

Fall on the Frio 2021 Concan, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 1996 Co Rd 348, Concan, TX

Fall on the Frio 2021 Proceeds to benefit Gear Up for Game Wardens Champions Barbecue Alliance Sanctioned Event Brisket - Pork Ribs - Pork - Chicken $4,000 Payout Jackpots: Salsa, Margaritas...

Native Plant Walk N Talk Leakey, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 12:00 PM

Address: 388 Large Ln, Leakey, TX

free event! come on out and take an educational walk through our garden!