newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Leakey, TX

Leakey events calendar

Posted by 
Leakey News Beat
Leakey News Beat
 1 day ago

(LEAKEY, TX) Leakey has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Leakey:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ICdea_0a7CvIeW00

Outdoor Training Adventure

Barksdale, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 10:00 AM

Cost is $15 per person until May 9th. Late registration cost is $20. Registration closes on May 18th. To register go to...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GLkaU_0a7CvIeW00

Alto Frio Summer Youth Camp

Leakey, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Address: 1385 Ranch Rd 1120, Leakey, TX

Current grades: 6th-12th! Join us in this week long summer camp! More specific details to come as we get them! Cost: $210 before 6/1. $235 after June 1st... $50 deposit minimum before 6/1 to...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4asfA5_0a7CvIeW00

Pat Green: Concan, TX

Concan, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 2 River Rd, Concan, TX

All the information about Pat Green at House Pasture Cattle Company on 14-08-2021. Information, Artists, Start time and related Playlists.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pEBuV_0a7CvIeW00

Fall on the Frio 2021

Concan, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 1996 Co Rd 348, Concan, TX

Fall on the Frio 2021 Proceeds to benefit Gear Up for Game Wardens Champions Barbecue Alliance Sanctioned Event Brisket - Pork Ribs - Pork - Chicken $4,000 Payout Jackpots: Salsa, Margaritas...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23iJF0_0a7CvIeW00

Native Plant Walk N Talk

Leakey, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 12:00 PM

Address: 388 Large Ln, Leakey, TX

free event! come on out and take an educational walk through our garden!

Learn More
Leakey News Beat

Leakey News Beat

Leakey, TX
0
Followers
19
Post
62
Views
ABOUT

With Leakey News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Leakey, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Concan, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Green
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Events#Live Events#Event Venues#Current Events#Live Music Venues#Sun May#Tx Current#Tx Fall#Tx Free Event#Theater#In Person Formats#Live Content#Artists#Music Clubs#Remote Audiences#June#Digital Tools#Stand Up Comedy#Live Remote Experience#Frio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Leakey, TXPosted by
Leakey News Beat

Job alert: These Leakey jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Leakey: 1. CDL Team Driver Job - Avg $100,000 per Year; 2. Part Time Caregiver - Up to $15/hr; 3. Earn up to $15/hr as an in home Caregiver - PT/FT; 4. CDL-A Team Driving Job - Avg $100k / Year; 5. CDL A Hazmat Doubles Team Truck Drivers; 6. CDL-A Glass Haul Truck Drivers!;