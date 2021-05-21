newsbreak-logo
Fort Benton, MT

Live events coming up in Fort Benton

Posted by 
Fort Benton News Watch
Fort Benton News Watch
 1 day ago

(FORT BENTON, MT) Live events are lining up on the Fort Benton calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Fort Benton area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ADKmk_0a7CvHln00

Farmers Union Junior Camp - 2

Highwood, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Address: Upper Highwood Creek Rd, Highwood, MT

"The best part about camp is the dancing!" Dancing is one of MANY activities for kids as Arrowpeak Camp. What better way to spend a week during summer than in the Highwood Mountains at camp...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j52TJ_0a7CvHln00

STEAMBOAT TOURNAMENT

Fort Benton, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 345 Signal Point Road, Fort Benton, MT

First 36 teams signed up are in. Play will be a two-man best ball format, and will pay both net and gross score Players will receive 80% of an established MSGA handicap (maximum 36 strokes for the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KqfNO_0a7CvHln00

Cabinet Mountain Tap Takeover

Fort Benton, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 1500 Front St, Fort Benton, MT

Montana’s first Women owned and run brewery is pairing with Fort Benton’s Women owned and run Wake Cup Late Public House to bring you a delightful evening of fresh food and brews. Alex is cooking...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p7lHo_0a7CvHln00

Celebration of life

Fort Benton, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: 1201 Front St, Fort Benton, MT

Here is Marion Heydon’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Marion Heydon of Fort Benton, Montana, who passed away on...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lRdLy_0a7CvHln00

Luke Dowler & The Midnight Conversations - STREETDANCE

Fort Benton, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:30 PM

Address: Fort Benton, MT

Luke Dowler & The Midnight Conversations - STREETDANCE at Shep Memorial, Fort Benton, MT 59442, Fort Benton, United States on Sat Jun 26 2021 at 09:30 pm

Fort Benton News Watch

Fort Benton News Watch

Fort Benton, MT
ABOUT

With Fort Benton News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

