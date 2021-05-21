newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Linton, ND

Live events coming up in Linton

Posted by 
Linton Digest
Linton Digest
 1 day ago

(LINTON, ND) Live events are lining up on the Linton calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Linton area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40JRsX_0a7CvGt400

Lance Burton Master Magician & Friends

Fort Yates, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:30 PM

Address: 7932 ND-24, Fort Yates, ND

Saturday, July 17, 2021 • 7:30pm\nLance Burton is widely considered by his peers to be the greatest stage magician of the past century. As magic historian Mike Caveney has stated’ “Take every...

Learn More

Uncle Kracker

Fort Yates, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 7932 ND-24, Fort Yates, ND

Saturday, September 18, 2021 • 7:30pm\nUncle Kracker vaulted to stardom as a charismatic presence and chief collaborator in Kid Rock’s Twisted Brown Trucker Band.\n

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44llV4_0a7CvGt400

Regenerative Ranching and Soil Carbon--Pasture Tour and Picnic

Hazelton, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 11:30 AM

Address: West of Hazelton Cenex Station, 4 miles west on 64th St SE, park at cell tower, Hwy 34, Hazelton, ND 58544

North Dakota grasslands are gaining national importance as carbon sinks. Learn how ranchers are using carbon science to improve production.

Learn More

Prairie Knights Casino Walleye Tournament

Fort Yates, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 7932 ND-24, Fort Yates, ND

September 10, 2021 - September 11, 2021 Prairie Knights Casino & Resort + Google Map (800) 425-8277 Casino Cup Walleye Circuit $350

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NY3xp_0a7CvGt400

Battle of the Greasy Grass Oskate

Fort Yates, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Sung Sapa Gleska Okolakiciye is committed to preserving the teachings of our ancestors and the horse nation so that our children, grandchildren and those not yet born will flourish. Sung Sapa...

Learn More
Linton Digest

Linton Digest

Linton, ND
0
Followers
19
Post
16
Views
ABOUT

With Linton Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
City
Fort Yates, ND
City
Linton, ND
City
Hazelton, ND
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kid Rock
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Live Theater#Nuncle Kracker#Nd 58544 North#Hazelton Cenex Station#Venues#Live Content#Entertainers#Nlance Burton#Stand Up Comedy#In Person Events#Park#Live Remote Experience#Chief Collaborator#Formats#Remote Audiences#Sat#Digital Tools#Sapa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Google
Related
Abiquiu, NMPosted by
Abiquiu Daily

Abiquiu events coming soon

1. County Fair & Rodeo; 2. Ghost Ranch Cohort 11 (Week 3) — Stillpoint; 3. Arts & Crafts Fairs; 4. Spiritual Exile and Seeds of Promise (Episode 3) — Earth & Soul; 5. Fee Free Day;
Buckhorn, NMPosted by
Buckhorn Times

Buckhorn events coming soon

1. CLAY Festival; 2. Juneteenth; 3. Corazones Unidos Cardiac Support Group; 4. WILL Lunch and Learn: Sharing Our Grant County History in Murals; 5. Drive In Concert Film: Lost in the Desert Sky;