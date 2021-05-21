Live events coming up in Linton

(LINTON, ND) Live events are lining up on the Linton calendar.

These events are coming up in the Linton area:

Lance Burton Master Magician & Friends Fort Yates, ND

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:30 PM

Address: 7932 ND-24, Fort Yates, ND

Saturday, July 17, 2021 • 7:30pm

Lance Burton is widely considered by his peers to be the greatest stage magician of the past century. As magic historian Mike Caveney has stated’ “Take every...

Uncle Kracker Fort Yates, ND

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 7932 ND-24, Fort Yates, ND

Saturday, September 18, 2021 • 7:30pm

Uncle Kracker vaulted to stardom as a charismatic presence and chief collaborator in Kid Rock’s Twisted Brown Trucker Band.



Regenerative Ranching and Soil Carbon--Pasture Tour and Picnic Hazelton, ND

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 11:30 AM

Address: West of Hazelton Cenex Station, 4 miles west on 64th St SE, park at cell tower, Hwy 34, Hazelton, ND 58544

North Dakota grasslands are gaining national importance as carbon sinks. Learn how ranchers are using carbon science to improve production.

Prairie Knights Casino Walleye Tournament Fort Yates, ND

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 7932 ND-24, Fort Yates, ND

September 10, 2021 - September 11, 2021 Prairie Knights Casino & Resort + Google Map (800) 425-8277 Casino Cup Walleye Circuit $350

Battle of the Greasy Grass Oskate Fort Yates, ND

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Sung Sapa Gleska Okolakiciye is committed to preserving the teachings of our ancestors and the horse nation so that our children, grandchildren and those not yet born will flourish. Sung Sapa...