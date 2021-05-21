Ferron calendar: Coming events

(FERRON, UT) Ferron has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Ferron area:

Movies in the Park Ephraim, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 07:30 PM

Address: 150 College Ave E, Ephraim, UT

Movies in the Park at Snow College, 150 College Ave, Ephraim, UT 84627, Ephraim, United States on Fri May 28 2021 at 08:30 pm

Rat Fink Reunion Manti, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 404 E 300 N St, Manti, UT

Celebration to honor the memory of Ed Roth, creator of the beloved cartoon character Rat Fink from the 1960’s.Art Demonstrations, Car Show, Food,...

Horsemanship 1 Ephraim, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Want to improve your horse sense? Our Horsemanship Camp teaches knowledge and skills in riding, handling, and training horses for beginning and advanced riders. We also offer trail rides and...

Senior Amateur Golf Tournament Sterling, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 2200 E Palisade Rd, Sterling, UT

Senior Amateur at Palisade State Park9:00 am Shotgun Start, ages 50 and up.Call the Clubhouse to Register: 435-835-4653

Ephraim Public Library Herb Walk Ephraim, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 30 S Main St, Ephraim, UT

If you'd like to know how to identify and use local plants for your health, skin care, or haircare, join us for a monthly walk! June 22, 2021: Harvesting and Using Willow Bark, Yarrow, Oregon...