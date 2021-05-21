Port Leyden events coming up

(PORT LEYDEN, NY) Port Leyden is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Port Leyden:

17th Annual Golf Tournament Turin, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:15 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 11:30 AM

Address: 4448 E Rd, Turin, NY

After missing out on our Golf Tournament last year due to COVID concerns we are excited to meet you all again out on the green at Turin Highlands! Join us on June 12th (Registration at 8am –...

TugMudDare Adventure Run Turin, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 09:00 AM

The TugMudDare at Snow Ridge Resort in Turin, NY is the premier Adventure Run in the Tug Hill-Adirondack Region! The 5K course wanders throughout the ski area, across ridge lines, through streams...

LIGHTNING at THE LAKE-FREE All Day Event at White Lake Inn! Woodgate, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 12676 NY-28, Woodgate, NY

Gates open at 11am for this ALL AGES FREE HUUUUGE Event! Music starts at noon on the deck, then at 4 THE BOMB Rocks the HUUUUGE OUTDOOR TENT. The music continues at 9 with Dubonnet Live inside the...

St. Jude Charity 3x Lyons Falls, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: Burdicks Crossing Rd, Lyons Falls, NY

Entry Fee is for 2 Formats Additional 3rd Format $15(Optional) Awards For 1st - 3rd Huge Raffle Pool Food on site $10 Demo Fee For Non Competitors Spectators Are Free

Senior Salute Boonville, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 06:00 PM

We are planning the first-ever Senior Salute to celebrate the Class of 2021! We would like to have the members of the faculty and staff, community, and family members of the Adirondack graduating...