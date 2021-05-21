newsbreak-logo
Port Leyden, NY

Port Leyden events coming up

Port Leyden News Watch
 1 day ago

(PORT LEYDEN, NY) Port Leyden is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Port Leyden:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qBoIT_0a7CvDEt00

17th Annual Golf Tournament

Turin, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:15 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 11:30 AM

Address: 4448 E Rd, Turin, NY

After missing out on our Golf Tournament last year due to COVID concerns we are excited to meet you all again out on the green at Turin Highlands! Join us on June 12th (Registration at 8am –...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y0WAi_0a7CvDEt00

TugMudDare Adventure Run

Turin, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 09:00 AM

The TugMudDare at Snow Ridge Resort in Turin, NY is the premier Adventure Run in the Tug Hill-Adirondack Region! The 5K course wanders throughout the ski area, across ridge lines, through streams...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21lVxk_0a7CvDEt00

LIGHTNING at THE LAKE-FREE All Day Event at White Lake Inn!

Woodgate, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 12676 NY-28, Woodgate, NY

Gates open at 11am for this ALL AGES FREE HUUUUGE Event! Music starts at noon on the deck, then at 4 THE BOMB Rocks the HUUUUGE OUTDOOR TENT. The music continues at 9 with Dubonnet Live inside the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IcYnX_0a7CvDEt00

St. Jude Charity 3x

Lyons Falls, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: Burdicks Crossing Rd, Lyons Falls, NY

Entry Fee is for 2 Formats Additional 3rd Format $15(Optional) Awards For 1st - 3rd Huge Raffle Pool Food on site $10 Demo Fee For Non Competitors Spectators Are Free

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sTMa3_0a7CvDEt00

Senior Salute

Boonville, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 06:00 PM

We are planning the first-ever Senior Salute to celebrate the Class of 2021! We would like to have the members of the faculty and staff, community, and family members of the Adirondack graduating...

Port Leyden, NY
ABOUT

With Port Leyden News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Port Leyden, NY
Port Leyden News Watch

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Port Leyden

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Port Leyden: 1. Labor & Delivery (L&D) Travel Nurse RN - $51.91/Hour $1869/Weekly; 2. Warehouse - Urgent Hire; 3. Family Practice Physician; 4. Housekeeper; 5. RN Registered Nurse Travel to Upstate NY *High pay + Free Housing*; 6. NY - Long Term Care Nursing Supervisor LTC Night- $50.95 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**; 7. Skilled Nursing (SNF) Travel Nurse RN - $50.78/Hour $1828/Weekly; 8. CDL Truck Driver - Great Pay - Excellent Benefits + Sign-On Bonus - $72K - $99K; 9. Travel Nurse RN - Manager - $1,814 per week; 10. Travel Nurse RN - Long Term Care - $1,787 per week;
Lewis County, NYwwnytv.com

Remembering the forgotten hamlet of Jerdan Falls

CROGHAN, N.Y. (WWNY) - At a first glance, it looks like any other section of the woods: trees as far as the eye can see. But it’s within these trees where people can trace their family history. “My great grandfather, Eli Chartrand, came here at age 14, worked in the...
Lowville, NYnny360.com

Lowville OFA meal site open for business

LOWVILLE — The welcoming smell of scalloped potatoes and ham wafted out of the kitchen to greet seniors attending the Lowville meal site Wednesday. It was good to be back, said the five senior citizens who gathered for lunch at Lewis County Office for the Aging congregate dining site at Maple Ridge Center. After more than a year suspending the service due to the pandemic, the OFA has begun opening its meal sites, starting with the one on East Road.
Port Leyden, NYnny360.com

Port Leyden ceremony to unveil veteran banners set for May 15

PORT LEYDEN — Last year, a couple of village residents embarked on a project to honor local veterans with banners hung throughout the village. The project exceeded the coordinators’ expectations with 79 of the 24- by 48-inch banners ordered. “We had originally had a goal of 35,” project coordinator Elizabeth...
Turin, NYoldhousesunder50k.com

Old Fixer Upper in Turin, NY $45K

The exterior of this home is handsome, but a do-it-yourselfer has done a number on the interior. I do get a kick out of the child’s bedroom wallpaper, though. I lived in New York State until my 30s, but I never heard to Turin until now. I guess that is because it’s so small – just 232 residents. At one time it was thriving with three grist mills.