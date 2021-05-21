newsbreak-logo
Wells, NV

Wells calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Wells Voice
Wells Voice
 1 day ago

(WELLS, NV) Live events are lining up on the Wells calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Wells:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2170M6_0a7CvCMA00

"SPIRIT CONNECTION FUN BUS TO WENDOVER" W/ SALT LAKE MEDIUM, JO'ANNE SMITH

Wells, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: 100 Wendover Boulevard, West Wendover, NV 89835

"SPIRIT CONNECTION FUN BUS TO WENDOVER" W/ SALT LAKE MEDIUM, JO'ANNE SMITH

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CZ9U4_0a7CvCMA00

USPSA - Practical Pistol Match

Halleck, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 07:00 AM

Address: Halleck, NV

https://youtu.be/F6X3FMWTIWw Check out this video. All levels of experience compete together but not against each other. Come check out a match and talk with the shooters. You will get hooked to...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q0NqR_0a7CvCMA00

Professional Comedy Night May 2021

Elko, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 09:00 PM

Address: 303 3rd Street, Elko, NV 89801

Professional Comedy Night hosted by Elko's Comedy Jam and the Stage Door comes to Elko!

ABOUT

With Wells Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

