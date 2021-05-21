newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arkdale, WI

Live events coming up in Arkdale

Posted by 
Arkdale News Beat
Arkdale News Beat
 1 day ago

(ARKDALE, WI) Live events are lining up on the Arkdale calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Arkdale:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4904nN_0a7CvAai00

Adams County Friendship Self-Help Group

Friendship, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 402 W Lake St, Friendship, WI

Self-help group for individuals with MS and their friends and family. Contact MS Navigator contactusnmss@nmss.org 1-800-344-4867

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hJm2a_0a7CvAai00

Senior Dining Center

Arkdale, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 10:30 AM

Address: 981 County Rd Z, Arkdale, WI

Senior Dining Center each thursday 11:30 at the Town of Monroe Town hall Fee at this time is $3.25. The… Read More\n

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l8jhm_0a7CvAai00

Operation Christmas Child Rummage Sale and Brat Fry

Adams, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 01:00 PM

Address: 150 W Goggin St, Adams, WI

Our annual Rummage Sale to raise funds for our Operation Christmas Child ministry is coming up! We will have housewares, furniture, books, toys, and other items (but no clothing) for purchase...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nXkgk_0a7CvAai00

Good Reads Book Club

Arkdale, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 1650 Church St, Arkdale, WI

The Good Reads Book Club book for May is One Year After, the sequel to William R. Forstchen’s One Second After. The novel starts two years after nuclear weapons were detonated. The city of Black...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UP5cj_0a7CvAai00

Young Eagles Rally - Free Airplane Rides for Kids

Friendship, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 1087 Deerborn Ave, Friendship, WI

Online Registration Only: https://youngeaglesday.org?1479 Area youth ages 8-17 will have a chance to take to the skies on Saturday, June 12, as Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Chapter 931...

Learn More
Arkdale News Beat

Arkdale News Beat

Arkdale, WI
1
Followers
18
Post
44
Views
ABOUT

With Arkdale News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arkdale, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Friendship, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Furniture#Christmas Child#Live Theater#Family Time#Thu May 05#W Goggin St#Rummage Sale#Eaa#In Person Events#Live Content#Venues#Standup Comedy#Entertainers#Town Hall#Sat#Social Distancing#Lake#Remote Versions#Toys
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
BusinessCBS News

Apple's Tim Cook grilled by judge in Epic Games’ Fortnite trial

In a first, the CEO of Apple testified in a groundbreaking court case. Tim Cook was in a federal court in California, defending charges that his company's app store is an unfair monopoly. CBS News technology reporter Dan Patterson reports on how the tech giant is squaring off against the maker of a popular video game.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Epstein guards strike deal with prosecutors to avoid jail time

Two guards with the Bureau of Prisons who were watching disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein the night he killed himself will avoid any jail time after striking a plea deal, despite admitting they falsified records. Tova Noel and Michael Thomas were accused of sleeping and surfing the internet the night Epstein...
EnvironmentPosted by
CBS News

Ana forms near Bermuda, becoming first named storm in the Atlantic this year

Subtropical storm Ana formed in the Atlantic Ocean early Saturday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Ana was located about 200 miles northeast of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph, the hurricane center said in a 5 a.m. advisory. The system was expected to continue its slow and erratic motion, and then dissipate in a few days, forecasters said.