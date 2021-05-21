Live events coming up in Arkdale

(ARKDALE, WI) Live events are lining up on the Arkdale calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Arkdale:

Adams County Friendship Self-Help Group Friendship, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 402 W Lake St, Friendship, WI

Self-help group for individuals with MS and their friends and family. Contact MS Navigator contactusnmss@nmss.org 1-800-344-4867

Senior Dining Center Arkdale, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 10:30 AM

Address: 981 County Rd Z, Arkdale, WI

Senior Dining Center each thursday 11:30 at the Town of Monroe Town hall Fee at this time is $3.25. The… Read More



Operation Christmas Child Rummage Sale and Brat Fry Adams, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 01:00 PM

Address: 150 W Goggin St, Adams, WI

Our annual Rummage Sale to raise funds for our Operation Christmas Child ministry is coming up! We will have housewares, furniture, books, toys, and other items (but no clothing) for purchase...

Good Reads Book Club Arkdale, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 1650 Church St, Arkdale, WI

The Good Reads Book Club book for May is One Year After, the sequel to William R. Forstchen’s One Second After. The novel starts two years after nuclear weapons were detonated. The city of Black...

Young Eagles Rally - Free Airplane Rides for Kids Friendship, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 1087 Deerborn Ave, Friendship, WI

Online Registration Only: https://youngeaglesday.org?1479 Area youth ages 8-17 will have a chance to take to the skies on Saturday, June 12, as Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Chapter 931...