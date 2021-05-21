Events on the Fairfield calendar

(FAIRFIELD, MT) Live events are coming to Fairfield.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Fairfield area:

Ryan Johnson LIVE at Elevation 3330 Great Falls, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 06:00 PM

Address: 410 Central Ave, Great Falls, MT

Join us May 26, 2021 at Elevation 3330 for LIVE music from Ryan Johnson! The show starts at 7:00 PM! Get more information here . May 26, 2021 7:00 PM Elevation 3330 | 410 Central Ave Suite 201...

Annual Car Show n Shine Black Eagle, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 03:00 PM

Address: 2332 Smelter Ave, Black Eagle, MT

Its our 4th Annual Car Show!! This Show and Shine is Free!! There will be music and a BBQ!!

MURPH Great Falls, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 04:00 AM

Address: 7547 Goddard Ave, Great Falls, MT

Remember all of our fallen, by pushing yourself to the limit with CrossFit’s most iconic Workout of the Day, MURPH! Workout will consist of: 1 mile run 100 pull-ups 200 push ups 300 squats 1 mile...

LIFE'S A MOUNTAIN, NOT A BEACH Great Falls, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 315 Central Ave, Great Falls, MT

LIFE'S A MOUNTAIN, NOT A BEACH at Brush Crazy, 315 Central Ave., Great Falls, United States on Wed May 26 2021 at 05:00 pm

4th Of July Parade and Sandlot Movie Night Black Eagle, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 10:00 PM

Address: 2332 Smelter Ave, Black Eagle, MT

We are hosting the Parade and Sandlot Movie Night as well with a Black Eagle Fireworks Show too. Parade starts at 11am and runs "NORMAL" Sandlot Movie night at the Black Eagle Baseball Fields in...