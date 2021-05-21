newsbreak-logo
Fairfield, MT

Events on the Fairfield calendar

Posted by 
Fairfield News Alert
Fairfield News Alert
 1 day ago

(FAIRFIELD, MT) Live events are coming to Fairfield.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Fairfield area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31gPLi_0a7Cv9nE00

Ryan Johnson LIVE at Elevation 3330

Great Falls, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 06:00 PM

Address: 410 Central Ave, Great Falls, MT

Join us May 26, 2021 at Elevation 3330 for LIVE music from Ryan Johnson! The show starts at 7:00 PM! Get more information here . May 26, 2021 7:00 PM Elevation 3330 | 410 Central Ave Suite 201...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t3rpy_0a7Cv9nE00

Annual Car Show n Shine

Black Eagle, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 03:00 PM

Address: 2332 Smelter Ave, Black Eagle, MT

Its our 4th Annual Car Show!! This Show and Shine is Free!! There will be music and a BBQ!!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4flFUc_0a7Cv9nE00

MURPH

Great Falls, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 04:00 AM

Address: 7547 Goddard Ave, Great Falls, MT

Remember all of our fallen, by pushing yourself to the limit with CrossFit’s most iconic Workout of the Day, MURPH! Workout will consist of: 1 mile run 100 pull-ups 200 push ups 300 squats 1 mile...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MJEs7_0a7Cv9nE00

LIFE'S A MOUNTAIN, NOT A BEACH

Great Falls, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 315 Central Ave, Great Falls, MT

LIFE'S A MOUNTAIN, NOT A BEACH at Brush Crazy, 315 Central Ave., Great Falls, United States on Wed May 26 2021 at 05:00 pm

Learn More

4th Of July Parade and Sandlot Movie Night

Black Eagle, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 10:00 PM

Address: 2332 Smelter Ave, Black Eagle, MT

We are hosting the Parade and Sandlot Movie Night as well with a Black Eagle Fireworks Show too. Parade starts at 11am and runs "NORMAL" Sandlot Movie night at the Black Eagle Baseball Fields in...

Learn More
ABOUT

With Fairfield News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

