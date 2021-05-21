Mountainair events calendar

newsbreak-logo
Mountainair News Watch
(MOUNTAINAIR, NM) Live events are lining up on the Mountainair calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Mountainair area:

NM Conformation

Los Lunas, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 10:00 AM

« All Events NM Conformation May 28 @ 12:30 pm -

BCNM: Children's Mission Camp

Tajique, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Address: 580 4th of July Rd, Tajique, NM

Children’s Mission Camp is scheduled for July 19-23 at Inlow Camp. A planning team is meeting to determine the best way to have camp based on Covid-19 restrictions from the State of New Mexico...

Chuckwagon Supper Show

Edgewood, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 87 N Frontage Rd, Edgewood, NM

Our Saturday night Chuckwagon Supper Shows are a local favorite. Suppers include a traditional barbecue dinner of brisket and chicken (vegetarian option is

Ask An Autistic

Peralta, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 06:00 PM

Address: 7 Wildwood Ln, Peralta, NM

For parents and grandparents of autistic children, partners or peers of autistic people, or those who just want some insight into autism, bring your questions and yourselves to this monthly event...

Bobby Bowen Family Concert In Los Lunas New Mexico

Los Lunas, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 727 Cortez Street Southeast, Los Lunas, NM 87031

You Are Invited To The Bobby Bowen Family Concert In Los Lunas New Mexico

ABOUT

With Mountainair News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

