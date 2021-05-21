Columbus events coming up

(COLUMBUS, NM) Live events are coming to Columbus.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Columbus:

ASMA Series Deming, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 20030 NM-549, Deming, NM

Sip & Paint Deming, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 01:30 PM

Address: 7075 Hwy 549 SE, Deming, NM

We've missed you and we're back with a fun Sip & Paint weekend with instructor Mary Jo Sharp. $40/person. Includes all art supplies, appetizers, and one glass of wine. Seating is limited. Reserve...

Senior Discount Day! Deming, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 118 S Silver Ave, Deming, NM

Silver Whiskers is happy to announce Senior Day is back! Seniors receive a 10% discount the first Tuesday of every month. 62 and over, please present ID.T - 06/03/2021