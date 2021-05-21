Columbus events coming up
(COLUMBUS, NM) Live events are coming to Columbus.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Columbus:
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 04:00 PM
Address: 20030 NM-549, Deming, NM
Starts at: Sat May 05, 01:30 PM
Address: 7075 Hwy 549 SE, Deming, NM
We've missed you and we're back with a fun Sip & Paint weekend with instructor Mary Jo Sharp. $40/person. Includes all art supplies, appetizers, and one glass of wine. Seating is limited. Reserve...
Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 02:00 PM
Address: 118 S Silver Ave, Deming, NM
Silver Whiskers is happy to announce Senior Day is back! Seniors receive a 10% discount the first Tuesday of every month. 62 and over, please present ID.T - 06/03/2021