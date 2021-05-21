newsbreak-logo
Columbus, NM

Columbus events coming up

Columbus Today
 1 day ago

(COLUMBUS, NM) Live events are coming to Columbus.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Columbus:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N9uqu_0a7Cv69300

ASMA Series

Deming, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 20030 NM-549, Deming, NM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10co9C_0a7Cv69300

Sip & Paint

Deming, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 01:30 PM

Address: 7075 Hwy 549 SE, Deming, NM

We've missed you and we're back with a fun Sip & Paint weekend with instructor Mary Jo Sharp. $40/person. Includes all art supplies, appetizers, and one glass of wine. Seating is limited. Reserve...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OWq9I_0a7Cv69300

Senior Discount Day!

Deming, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 118 S Silver Ave, Deming, NM

Silver Whiskers is happy to announce Senior Day is back! Seniors receive a 10% discount the first Tuesday of every month. 62 and over, please present ID.T - 06/03/2021

Columbus, NM
ABOUT

With Columbus Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

