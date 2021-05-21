newsbreak-logo
Clark, SD

Live events coming up in Clark

Posted by 
Clark Dispatch
Clark Dispatch
 1 day ago

(CLARK, SD) Clark is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Clark:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EhoLg_0a7Cv4Nb00

Little Texas & Weston Frank

Watertown, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Address: 100 East Kemp Avenue, Watertown, SD 57201

Grammy nominated country artist Little Texas with special guest Weston Frank

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y9Epv_0a7Cv4Nb00

Koo Koo Kanga Roo

Watertown, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 100 East Kemp Avenue, Watertown, SD 57201

Koo Koo Kanga Roo brings their high-energy music, infectious positivity, interactive dance party to The Goss Opera House!

Cruise Clark Car Show / 1st Annual Smoke Off

Clark, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Party event in Clark, SD by Clark Area Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, June 19 2021 with 159 people interested.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YeaLe_0a7Cv4Nb00

6th Annual Watertown Wine and Beer Walk

Watertown, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 1 E Kemp Ave, Watertown, SD

Let’s welcome summer with Watertown’s Wine & Beer Walk! Join your friends on Thursday, June 3, for an evening of wine, beer, and entertainment in Downtown Watertown. Select Chamber member...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VDsQL_0a7Cv4Nb00

The Second City Hits Home

Watertown, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 100 East Kemp Avenue, Watertown, SD 57201

Comedy legends The Second City return to The Goss Opera House with a new show

Clark Dispatch

Clark Dispatch

Clark, SD
ABOUT

With Clark Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Erwin, SDPosted by
Erwin Daily

Erwin events coming soon

1. Sean Leary LIVE in Brookings - Saturday 9pm; 2. American Heart Association Basic Life Support Course -2021; 3. Great Plains Hyphen Conference; 4. First Aid Class 2021; 5. Hospital Hill Run 2021;
Erwin, SDPosted by
Erwin Daily

Erwin events calendar

1. Trilogy - The Ultimate Tribute to The Doors, Led Zeppelin & Pink Floyd; 2. Keep Clean Downtown Brookings May 2021; 3. Tripwire; 4. Dueling Piano’s at Smokin’s on the Lake; 5. 540 - LPC Family Camp 1;
Watertown, SDWatertown Public Opinion

Watertown drivers win three of five features at Casino Speedway

Watertown drivers enjoyed a successful night by winning three of the five feature races Sunday night at Casino Speedway. With a 71-car field on hand for the second weekly racing program of the season, Watertown drivers Scott Ward (late models), Trevor Anderson (modifieds) and Tommy Nichols (Midwest modifieds) each won feature races along with Andy Rossow of Florence (street stocks) and Jacob Aarhus of Canby, Minn. (hornets).
Watertown, SDWatertown Public Opinion

Sunday/Monday Calendar

• Alcoholics Anonymous, Gilbert Group, 1021 Gilbert Ave., 12:15 p.m. (open). Handicap accessible. • Alcoholics Anonymous, Gilbert Group, 1021 Gilbert Ave., 8:15 p.m. (closed). Handicap accessible. • Bramble Park Zoo, North Hwy. 20, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. • Codington County Heritage Museum, closed. • Redlin Art Center, noon to...
Watertown, SDWatertown Public Opinion

Saturday calendar

• Alcoholics Anonymous, Gilbert Group, 1021 Gilbert Ave., 12:15 p.m. (open). Handicap accessible. • Alcoholics Anonymous, Gilbert Group, 1021 Gilbert Ave., 8:15 p.m. (closed). Handicap accessible. • Bramble Park Zoo, North Hwy. 20, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. • Codington County Heritage Museum, closed. • Lake Area Radio Klub, Hy-Vee,...
Watertown, SDgowatertown.net

LATC holding Spring 2021 graduation ceremonies today

WATERTOWN, S.D.–The 2021 Spring Graduation at Lake Area Technical College is today. It starts at 4 p.m. in the civic arena. Because of a limited amount of seating, each graduate is being allowed four free tickets for friends and family to attend. Diploma covers will be handed to each graduate...
Watertown, SDWatertown Public Opinion

Friday's calendar

• Alcoholics Anonymous Higher Power Lunch, Pizza Ranch, noon. (closed). • Alcoholics Anonymous, Gilbert Group, 1021 Gilbert Ave., 12:15 p.m. (open). Handicap accessible. • Alcoholics Anonymous, Gilbert Group, 1021 Gilbert Ave., 5:15 p.m. (closed). Handicap accessible. • Alcoholics Anonymous, Gilbert Group, 1021 Gilbert Ave., 8:15 p.m. (closed). Handicap accessible. •...
Watertown, SDgowatertown.net

Two new businesses announced for Watertown’s Parkside Place

WATERTOWN. S.D. — County Fair recently announced two new businesses will be moving into their leased space within Parkside Place in downtown Watertown: Downtown Drug and Quick Care. “Our main focus was to add businesses that would benefit the whole community,” Chris Gamber, co-owner of County Fair said. “A pharmacy...
Codington County, SDWatertown Public Opinion

Early registration underway for 4-H Performing Arts Troupe Camp

The 2021 South Dakota 4-H Performing Arts Troupe Camp will take place June 6 –12, 2021, at Northern State University in Aberdeen. 4-H members who are 13, or have completed 7th grade, to age 18, as of January 1 during the current 4-H program year are eligible to participate in the Performing Arts Troupe.