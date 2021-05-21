Live events coming up in Clark

(CLARK, SD) Clark is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Clark:

Little Texas & Weston Frank Watertown, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Address: 100 East Kemp Avenue, Watertown, SD 57201

Grammy nominated country artist Little Texas with special guest Weston Frank

Koo Koo Kanga Roo Watertown, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 100 East Kemp Avenue, Watertown, SD 57201

Koo Koo Kanga Roo brings their high-energy music, infectious positivity, interactive dance party to The Goss Opera House!

Cruise Clark Car Show / 1st Annual Smoke Off Clark, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Party event in Clark, SD by Clark Area Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, June 19 2021 with 159 people interested.

6th Annual Watertown Wine and Beer Walk Watertown, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 1 E Kemp Ave, Watertown, SD

Let’s welcome summer with Watertown’s Wine & Beer Walk! Join your friends on Thursday, June 3, for an evening of wine, beer, and entertainment in Downtown Watertown. Select Chamber member...

The Second City Hits Home Watertown, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 100 East Kemp Avenue, Watertown, SD 57201

Comedy legends The Second City return to The Goss Opera House with a new show