Rabun Gap events coming soon
These events are coming up in the Rabun Gap area:
Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sun May 05, 09:00 AM
Address: 768 Franklin St, Dillard, GA
When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday Where: Dillard House, (800) 541-0671 768 Franklin St Dillard, Georgia 30537 United States
Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM
Church Conference & Meal Right after morning worship, we’ll have church conference meeting followed by a fellowship meal, provided by the church. Please make plans to stay after church for this...
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM
Address: 892 Franklin St, Dillard, GA
The combination of bluegrass music and barbecue creates a fun weekend for all. People come from across the nation to compete in the KCBS (Kansas City Barbeque Society) Georgia State Championship...
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 105 Hambidge Ct, Rabun Gap, GA
Khecari has been invited to the Hambidge Creative Residency Program in Rabun Gap, GA for the development of two upcoming projects.
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Address: 201 West Savannah Street, Clayton, GA 30525
Retrobilly duo The Malpass Brothers are the Closest thing to Nashville's Golden Age!