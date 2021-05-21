Rabun Gap events coming soon

(RABUN GAP, GA) Rabun Gap is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Rabun Gap area:

MOA Getaway at Dillard Dillard, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 09:00 AM

Address: 768 Franklin St, Dillard, GA

When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday Where: Dillard House, (800) 541-0671 768 Franklin St Dillard, Georgia 30537 United States

Church Conference & Meal Rabun Gap, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Church Conference & Meal Right after morning worship, we’ll have church conference meeting followed by a fellowship meal, provided by the church. Please make plans to stay after church for this...

Dillard Bluegrass and Barbeque Festival Dillard, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 892 Franklin St, Dillard, GA

The combination of bluegrass music and barbecue creates a fun weekend for all. People come from across the nation to compete in the KCBS (Kansas City Barbeque Society) Georgia State Championship...

Hambidge Residency Rabun Gap, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 105 Hambidge Ct, Rabun Gap, GA

Khecari has been invited to the Hambidge Creative Residency Program in Rabun Gap, GA for the development of two upcoming projects.

The Malpass Brothers Clayton, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 201 West Savannah Street, Clayton, GA 30525

Retrobilly duo The Malpass Brothers are the Closest thing to Nashville's Golden Age!