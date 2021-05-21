Live events coming up in Dubois

(DUBOIS, WY) Live events are lining up on the Dubois calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Dubois:

National Museum of Military Vehicles: Lewis “Chesty” Puller Gallery Dubois, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 6419 US-26, Dubois, WY

The 45,000sq.ft. Lewis “Chesty” Puller Gallery gallery highlights the Vietnam and Korean Wars.

Kid’s Corner: Amazing Animals Dubois, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 10 Bighorn Lane, Dubois, WY

Animals are incredible athletes! Come learn about some of their impressive skills, adaptations, and athleticism and see how your skills compare to theirs. This will be a fun, immersive lesson and...

Starts at: Thu May 05, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 07:30 PM

Address: 909 W Rams Horn St, Dubois, WY

Dr. Goodrum’s richly illustrated presentation will unpack the history of the vacation wardrobe in the American West and will consider the outfits, those who wore them, the etiquette and dress...

Dubois Spring/Summer Fremont Local Foods Market Dubois, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 04:30 PM

Enjoy fresh spring and summer produce – inside the old Ramshorn Bldg. NOTE – Held every 1st and 3rd Thursday of the month 202 E. Ramshorn

Susan Kathleen Black Foundation: 20th Anniversary Artist’s Rendezvous and Workshops Dubois, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 20 Stalnaker St, Dubois, WY

Celebrate the 20th Anniversary of this highly anticipated art show and workshop. Each fall over 150 artists and top-notch art instructors meet up for a week of art workshops in the scenic high...