Dubois, WY

Live events coming up in Dubois

Posted by 
Dubois Journal
Dubois Journal
 1 day ago

(DUBOIS, WY) Live events are lining up on the Dubois calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Dubois:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y51jF_0a7Cv2c900

National Museum of Military Vehicles: Lewis “Chesty” Puller Gallery

Dubois, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 6419 US-26, Dubois, WY

The 45,000sq.ft. Lewis “Chesty” Puller Gallery gallery highlights the Vietnam and Korean Wars.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wWzuz_0a7Cv2c900

Kid’s Corner: Amazing Animals

Dubois, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 10 Bighorn Lane, Dubois, WY

Animals are incredible athletes! Come learn about some of their impressive skills, adaptations, and athleticism and see how your skills compare to theirs. This will be a fun, immersive lesson and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fBQc0_0a7Cv2c900

“Buckskins and Ballgowns: A History of Fashion and Dress ‘Out West”, 1920-1940”

Dubois, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 07:30 PM

Address: 909 W Rams Horn St, Dubois, WY

Dr. Goodrum’s richly illustrated presentation will unpack the history of the vacation wardrobe in the American West and will consider the outfits, those who wore them, the etiquette and dress...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3utCcx_0a7Cv2c900

Dubois Spring/Summer Fremont Local Foods Market

Dubois, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 04:30 PM

Enjoy fresh spring and summer produce – inside the old Ramshorn Bldg. NOTE – Held every 1st and 3rd Thursday of the month 202 E. Ramshorn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36zOrC_0a7Cv2c900

Susan Kathleen Black Foundation: 20th Anniversary Artist’s Rendezvous and Workshops

Dubois, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 20 Stalnaker St, Dubois, WY

Celebrate the 20th Anniversary of this highly anticipated art show and workshop. Each fall over 150 artists and top-notch art instructors meet up for a week of art workshops in the scenic high...

Dubois Journal

Dubois Journal

Dubois, WY
ABOUT

With Dubois Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

