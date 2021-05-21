newsbreak-logo
Parsonsfield, ME

Live events on the horizon in Parsonsfield

Posted by 
Parsonsfield News Beat
 1 day ago

(PARSONSFIELD, ME) Live events are lining up on the Parsonsfield calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Parsonsfield:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rhnv6_0a7Cuz3m00

Red Hat Band

Ossipee, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 1020 NH-16, Ossipee, NH

Red Hat Band at Harley Jack's Burgers & Brews, 1020 route 16, Ossipee, NH 03864, Ossipee, United States on Fri Jun 18 2021 at 07:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mk2AE_0a7Cuz3m00

Tunnel To Towers 5k Run & Walk - North Conway, NH

Ossipee, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Tunnel to Towers 5k Run/Walk July 10, 2021 • North Conway, NH It is an honor for Tri Tek Events to be partnering with the Siller Foundation. Join us on July 10th, 2021 for the third annual walk ...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b6gTI_0a7Cuz3m00

Ossipee Valley String Camp 2021

Hiram, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 AM

We are thrilled to announce an in person string camp for 2021. Attendance is capped, and tickets will sell out. Those who had tickets for 2020 will be offered the opportunity to reserve first...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SVwLP_0a7Cuz3m00

May Full "Flower Moon" Restorative Yoga

Cornish, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 03:30 PM

Address: 172 Main St, Cornish, ME

This is a good time to tend your garden and let the seeds you've planted grow - both literally and metaphorically! Cultivate your passions and desires, encourage them to burst forth into bloom...

The Dirty Look Band

Ossipee, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 1020 NH-16, Ossipee, NH

Great Music... Fun Times! High energy Rock'n'Roll band performing live music from the 70's to today. Something for everybody! Our band consists of 4 members all who have ...

Parsonsfield News Beat

Parsonsfield, ME
