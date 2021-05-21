Griswold events coming soon

(GRISWOLD, IA) Live events are coming to Griswold.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Griswold area:

Mental Health Awareness Walk Atlantic, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 08:00 AM

Help us #EndTheStigma by joining in a free community walk in support of Mental Health Awareness Month. All are welcome!

Boyer Valley Varsity Softball @ Griswold Griswold, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 05:15 PM

Address: 20 Madison St, Griswold, IA

The Griswold (IA) varsity softball team has a home non-conference game vs. Boyer Valley (Dunlap, IA) on Thursday, June 3 @ 5:30p.

Girls Night Out The Show at East of Omaha (Griswold, IA) Griswold, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 524 Main Street, Griswold, IA 51535

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Griswold! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+ Doors open at 7:30pm

Festival of Trees Atlantic, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 03:59 PM

Festival is always open to the public the Thursday following Thanksgiving through Sunday, hours are: Thursday - 10am to 7pm Friday - 10am to 6pm Saturday - 10am to 7pm Sunday - 10am to 3pm Free...

Shameless: A Tribute to Garth Brooks Griswold, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 09:59 PM

Address: 524 Main Street, Griswold, IA 51535

Come experience the music of country music legend, Garth Brooks with 'Shameless' A Tribute to Garth Brooks LIVE at EOO Friday, July 9th!