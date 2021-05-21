newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Griswold, IA

Griswold events coming soon

Posted by 
Griswold Updates
Griswold Updates
 1 day ago

(GRISWOLD, IA) Live events are coming to Griswold.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Griswold area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nPzDQ_0a7CuyB300

Mental Health Awareness Walk

Atlantic, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 08:00 AM

Help us #EndTheStigma by joining in a free community walk in support of Mental Health Awareness Month. All are welcome!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RceZP_0a7CuyB300

Boyer Valley Varsity Softball @ Griswold

Griswold, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 05:15 PM

Address: 20 Madison St, Griswold, IA

The Griswold (IA) varsity softball team has a home non-conference game vs. Boyer Valley (Dunlap, IA) on Thursday, June 3 @ 5:30p.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sNA5t_0a7CuyB300

Girls Night Out The Show at East of Omaha (Griswold, IA)

Griswold, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 524 Main Street, Griswold, IA 51535

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Griswold! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+ Doors open at 7:30pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Qdfn_0a7CuyB300

Festival of Trees

Atlantic, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 03:59 PM

Festival is always open to the public the Thursday following Thanksgiving through Sunday, hours are: Thursday - 10am to 7pm Friday - 10am to 6pm Saturday - 10am to 7pm Sunday - 10am to 3pm Free...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rot4B_0a7CuyB300

Shameless: A Tribute to Garth Brooks

Griswold, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 09:59 PM

Address: 524 Main Street, Griswold, IA 51535

Come experience the music of country music legend, Garth Brooks with 'Shameless' A Tribute to Garth Brooks LIVE at EOO Friday, July 9th!

Learn More
Griswold Updates

Griswold Updates

Griswold, IA
1
Followers
27
Post
116
Views
ABOUT

With Griswold Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dunlap, IA
City
Griswold, IA
Local
Iowa Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garth Brooks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softball#Live Events#Event Venues#Community Events#Free Events#Live Theater#Eoo#Madison St#In Person Events#Standup Comedy#Main Street#Thanksgiving#Home#Ia#Sat#Sale#Limited Tickets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Cass County, IAswiowanewssource.com

Cass County Genealogical Society April 22 Meeting

Cass County Genealogical Society met at the Armory April 22 for their regular meeting. Warren and Amy Roland joined the group in a discussion about Atlantic Car Clubs in the 60's. The Atlantic room in the Armory has a large display ofthe Vaqueros club that was popular from 1957 to 1961. Amy Jo Paul Roland was voted by the club to become the first and only female honorary member. Amy drove a 1951 Chevy to school was presented a Vaquero car plaque to honor the occasion.