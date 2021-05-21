Live events coming up in Mount Nebo

(MOUNT NEBO, WV) Live events are coming to Mount Nebo.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Mount Nebo area:

Grape Stomp Wine Festival Summersville, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 45 Winery Rd, Summersville, WV

Get barefoot and stomp grapes. Have local wine, food, crafts and music. Vineyard tours available. See the first mini distillery in West Virginia. One of the widest selections of wines in the...

WV Nazarene District Lay Retreat Summersville, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 6461 W Webster Rd, Summersville, WV

"Hope" is the theme of this year's District Lay Retreat at the Summersville WV Nazarene Campground! June 4th--6th featuring Dr. Mervin Smith as our speaker and the Jay Humphreys Trio, we will be...

LEAP OF FAITH: A Live Recital! Summersville, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 02:00 PM

Address: 30 Grizzly Ln, Summersville, WV

LEAP OF FAITH: A Live Recital! at Nicholas County High School, Summersville, WV, Summersville, United States on Sun May 23 2021 at 05:00 pm

Webster County Varsity Baseball @ Midland Trail Hico, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 11:45 AM

Address: 26719 Midland Trail, Hico, WV

The Midland Trail (Hico, WV) varsity baseball team has a home non-conference game vs. Webster County (Upper Glade, WV) on Saturday, May 22 @ 1p.

MAY: Summersville *11:15AM Service* Summersville, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 08:15 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 09:45 AM

Address: 836 Broad St, Summersville, WV

Join us in-person at our Summersville Campus on Sunday @ 11:15AM! We will still continue to stream live to all of our online platforms.