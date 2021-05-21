Live events coming up in Hosford

(HOSFORD, FL) Live events are lining up on the Hosford calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Hosford area:

2021 Operation Spay Bay Transport Blountstown, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 03:45 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: West Street, Blountstown, FL 32424

Operation Spay Bay Transport is a community service provided by Operation Spay Bay, and organized by Dot's Dream Rescue.

Steel Challenge Competition Midway, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 11:30 AM

Address: 550 Commerce Blvd, Midway, FL

The Steel Challenge is a speed shooting competition governed by the Steel Challenge Shooting Association (SCSA) that consists of eight standardized stages with steel targets in three sizes; small...

Basic I – CCW Midway, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 10:30 AM

Address: 550 Commerce Blvd, Midway, FL

This comprehensive class will give you a certificate that will allow you to apply for your concealed carry permit and much, much more. To register: Call and leave us a message at 850-597-7550. We...

Bat Night Blountstown, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 06:00 PM

Address: Blountstown, FL

Come and join us for bat night! Count the bats and learn how they survive! Food, games, glow sticks and more!

Auditions for Pippin at QMT Quincy, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 07:00 PM

Address: 118 E Washington St, Quincy, FL

PIPPIN Music & Lyrics by STEPHEN SCHWARTZ Book by ROGER O. HIRSON (Additional Material by BOB FOSSE) July 30-31 and August 1, 2021 We will be holding open auditions for our upcoming production of...