newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hosford, FL

Live events coming up in Hosford

Posted by 
Hosford Dispatch
Hosford Dispatch
 1 day ago

(HOSFORD, FL) Live events are lining up on the Hosford calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Hosford area:

2021 Operation Spay Bay Transport

Blountstown, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 03:45 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: West Street, Blountstown, FL 32424

Operation Spay Bay Transport is a community service provided by Operation Spay Bay, and organized by Dot's Dream Rescue.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ouseP_0a7CuwPb00

Steel Challenge Competition

Midway, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 11:30 AM

Address: 550 Commerce Blvd, Midway, FL

The Steel Challenge is a speed shooting competition governed by the Steel Challenge Shooting Association (SCSA) that consists of eight standardized stages with steel targets in three sizes; small...

Learn More

Basic I – CCW

Midway, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 10:30 AM

Address: 550 Commerce Blvd, Midway, FL

This comprehensive class will give you a certificate that will allow you to apply for your concealed carry permit and much, much more. To register: Call and leave us a message at 850-597-7550. We...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DvvHY_0a7CuwPb00

Bat Night

Blountstown, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 06:00 PM

Address: Blountstown, FL

Come and join us for bat night! Count the bats and learn how they survive! Food, games, glow sticks and more!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lGLTe_0a7CuwPb00

Auditions for Pippin at QMT

Quincy, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 07:00 PM

Address: 118 E Washington St, Quincy, FL

PIPPIN Music & Lyrics by STEPHEN SCHWARTZ Book by ROGER O. HIRSON (Additional Material by BOB FOSSE) July 30-31 and August 1, 2021 We will be holding open auditions for our upcoming production of...

Learn More
Hosford Dispatch

Hosford Dispatch

Hosford, FL
2
Followers
27
Post
83
Views
ABOUT

With Hosford Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hosford, FL
City
Blountstown, FL
City
Midway, FL
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Fosse
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Come And Join Us#Live Events#Live Theater#Community Events#Local Events#Dot#Fl The Steel Challenge#Scsa#Fl Come#Fl Pippin Music Lyrics#Dream Rescue#Commerce Blvd#In Person Events#Washington St#Open Auditions#Digital Tools#Live Content#Stand Up Comedy#West Street#Sat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
BusinessCBS News

Apple's Tim Cook grilled by judge in Epic Games’ Fortnite trial

In a first, the CEO of Apple testified in a groundbreaking court case. Tim Cook was in a federal court in California, defending charges that his company's app store is an unfair monopoly. CBS News technology reporter Dan Patterson reports on how the tech giant is squaring off against the maker of a popular video game.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Epstein guards strike deal with prosecutors to avoid jail time

Two guards with the Bureau of Prisons who were watching disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein the night he killed himself will avoid any jail time after striking a plea deal, despite admitting they falsified records. Tova Noel and Michael Thomas were accused of sleeping and surfing the internet the night Epstein...
EnvironmentPosted by
CBS News

Ana forms near Bermuda, becoming first named storm in the Atlantic this year

Subtropical storm Ana formed in the Atlantic Ocean early Saturday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Ana was located about 200 miles northeast of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph, the hurricane center said in a 5 a.m. advisory. The system was expected to continue its slow and erratic motion, and then dissipate in a few days, forecasters said.