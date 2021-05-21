newsbreak-logo
Cross Plains, TX

Live events on the horizon in Cross Plains

Cross Plains Dispatch
Cross Plains Dispatch
 1 day ago

(CROSS PLAINS, TX) Cross Plains has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Cross Plains area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36gSek_0a7CuvWs00

Five & Dimers live at Rancho Loma Vineyards-Coleman!

Coleman, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 411 S Commercial Ave, Coleman, TX

Music event in Coleman, TX by The Jeb Bridges band and 2 others on Friday, May 21 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jwcGg_0a7CuvWs00

Succulent Workshop

Coleman, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 04:30 PM

Bring your own container to decorate and I’ll bring everything else. $5 Registration fee and $3 for each succulent used.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dUC11_0a7CuvWs00

Magic Show with Taylor Keen

Coleman, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 06:00 PM

Address: 400 W College Ave, Coleman, TX

Magic Show with Taylor Keen on Saturday, May 22nd at the Coleman Museum, 400 W. College.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gCWWv_0a7CuvWs00

Kingdom Kids Camp - Eastland, TX 2021

Eastland, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 599 Co Rd 570A, Eastland, TX

A day camp full of everything Solid Rock Camps has to offer! Campers can choose to stay until after night life at 9:00PM but are also able to be picked up prior to this time at the parents...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BFvk4_0a7CuvWs00

Musick Reunion

Coleman, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 230 Friendship Park Rd, Coleman, TX

MUSICK REUNION....SHELTER #5 . LOTS OF SHADE ,CLOSE TO PLAYGROUND , REST ROOMS AND SHOWERS.REALLY NICE PLACE .

ABOUT

With Cross Plains Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

