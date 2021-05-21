Live events on the horizon in Cross Plains

(CROSS PLAINS, TX) Cross Plains has a full slate of live events coming up.

These events are coming up in the Cross Plains area:

Five & Dimers live at Rancho Loma Vineyards-Coleman! Coleman, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 411 S Commercial Ave, Coleman, TX

Music event in Coleman, TX by The Jeb Bridges band and 2 others on Friday, May 21 2021

Succulent Workshop Coleman, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 04:30 PM

Bring your own container to decorate and I’ll bring everything else. $5 Registration fee and $3 for each succulent used.

Magic Show with Taylor Keen Coleman, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 06:00 PM

Address: 400 W College Ave, Coleman, TX

Magic Show with Taylor Keen on Saturday, May 22nd at the Coleman Museum, 400 W. College.

Kingdom Kids Camp - Eastland, TX 2021 Eastland, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 599 Co Rd 570A, Eastland, TX

A day camp full of everything Solid Rock Camps has to offer! Campers can choose to stay until after night life at 9:00PM but are also able to be picked up prior to this time at the parents...

Musick Reunion Coleman, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 230 Friendship Park Rd, Coleman, TX

MUSICK REUNION....SHELTER #5 . LOTS OF SHADE ,CLOSE TO PLAYGROUND , REST ROOMS AND SHOWERS.REALLY NICE PLACE .