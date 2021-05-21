newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Randle, WA

What’s up Randle: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Randle News Beat
Randle News Beat
 1 day ago

(RANDLE, WA) Live events are coming to Randle.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Randle:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EEGy5_0a7Cussh00

Packwood Memorial Day Swap Meet

Packwood, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 11:00 AM

Address: 104 Snyder Rd, Packwood, WA

Packwood Memorial Day Swap Meet at Packwood Flea Market, 104 SNYDER ROAD, Packwood, WA 98361, Packwood, United States on Thu May 27 2021 at 08:00 am to Sun May 30 2021 at 06:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LcQP6_0a7Cussh00

Fall 2020 Mount Rainier Photo Workshop - Rescheduled due to Covid-19

Ashford, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Address: WA 98304

A great opportunity to photograph and have fun at a very special place.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44lcsv_0a7Cussh00

High Pass Challenge

Packwood, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

The 600 riders on HPC will embark on a challenging event, leading them through the beautiful Gifford Pinchot National Forest, including the Mount St. Helens National Volcanic Monument. Starting...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15WQe4_0a7Cussh00

Randle Lavender Festival

Randle, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 136 Falls Rd, Randle, WA

We'll have our booth out at the Lavender Festival all weekend!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YIT1r_0a7Cussh00

Quartz Mountain Trail Run

Randle, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Description: This event is in the Little Naches Valley, Northwest of Yakima, with the start along 1901 Road, just across the main 1900 Road from the Crow Creek Campground. The courses will take...

Learn More
Randle News Beat

Randle News Beat

Randle, WA
2
Followers
11
Post
38
Views
ABOUT

With Randle News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Randle, WA
City
Packwood, WA
Local
Washington Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Memorial Day#Live Events#Event Venues#Festival#Thu May 05#Sun May 30 2021#Hpc#Sun Jul 07#Northwest Of Yakima#In Person Events#In Person Attendance#Packwood Flea Market#Live Content#Digital Formats#Riders#Digital Tools#Entertainers#Fun#Social
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Washington Stateyaktrinews.com

New concerts added to Washington State Fair

PUYALLUP, Wash. – The Washington State Fair has added five more concerts to its 2021 Columbia Bank Concert Series. Joining the ticket this summer are Roger Daltrey, Founding member/singer of The Who; Bishop Briggs and Noah Cyrus, pop acts boasting 1.5 billion cumulative streams; Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, one of America’s most successful stand-up comedians; Sublime with Rome, reggae rock crowd pleasers armed with a new album; and Lee Brice, a country music star with eight #1 singles.
Vader, WAhometowndebate.com

Vader May Day, celebrating community

Vader May Day was a big success this year with the parade, cakewalk, vendors and of course the food from the Little Crane. Vader Mayor Joe Schey was in the parade with his troops, it is always good to see a mayor participate in their city's parade. This was the event that many local officials showed up for. Lewis County Sheriff Rob Snaza, Undersheriff Dusty Breen as well as other deputies. Lewis County Commissioner Dr. Lindsey Pollock was in the route and Mayor Brandon Svenson from Winlock drove the Egg Day Float.