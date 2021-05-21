Atkins calendar: Events coming up

(ATKINS, VA) Atkins is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Atkins:

2021 Saturday Night Cruise-In's Marion, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: S Chestnut St, Marion, VA

Saturday Cruise-In's 3rd Saturdays | May - October | 6-9pm Located at the Marion Farmers Market on the Corner of Chestnut & Cherry. Featuring LIVE Music by: Mark Larkins | May 15th Victor Lawson ...

Breanna Jean debuts at Moon Dogs! 7pm Marion, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 07:00 PM

Address: 111 E Main St, Marion, VA

Join us as @Breanna Jean makes her Moon Dog Brick Oven of Marion debut on Saturday, May 22nd at 7pm! . "I am 16 years old. I am originally from Welch, WV, but I reside in Princeton, WV. I am a...

Carley Arrowood along with The Trailblazers, General Admission $15 Adults & $10 Students Marion, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 117 E Main St, Marion, VA

Based in Rowan County, NC, the Trailblazers add energy and passion to a progressive sound in Bluegrass music. They have been recognized by top festivals and bluegrass music events, taking home...

"Conform!" MSHS Hurricane Players Marion, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 04:30 PM

Address: 117 E Main St, Marion, VA

"Conform!", is a one-act play written by Reid Conrad published by Eldridge Publishing. It is an absurdist farce which takes place in a park where three men in boxes comment on humanity and the...

Rural Retreat Farmers Market at the Depot Rural Retreat, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 105 W Railroad Ave, Rural Retreat, VA

Season: Summer Market Hours:June - September, 2021Wednesdays, 3PM - 7PMLocation: 105 West Railroad