newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atkins, VA

Atkins calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Atkins Times
Atkins Times
 1 day ago

(ATKINS, VA) Atkins is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Atkins:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26ToL0_0a7Curzy00

2021 Saturday Night Cruise-In's

Marion, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: S Chestnut St, Marion, VA

Saturday Cruise-In's 3rd Saturdays | May - October | 6-9pm Located at the Marion Farmers Market on the Corner of Chestnut & Cherry. Featuring LIVE Music by: Mark Larkins | May 15th Victor Lawson ...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V8kM6_0a7Curzy00

Breanna Jean debuts at Moon Dogs! 7pm

Marion, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 07:00 PM

Address: 111 E Main St, Marion, VA

Join us as @Breanna Jean makes her Moon Dog Brick Oven of Marion debut on Saturday, May 22nd at 7pm! . "I am 16 years old. I am originally from Welch, WV, but I reside in Princeton, WV. I am a...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uW1GV_0a7Curzy00

Carley Arrowood along with The Trailblazers, General Admission $15 Adults & $10 Students

Marion, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 117 E Main St, Marion, VA

Based in Rowan County, NC, the Trailblazers add energy and passion to a progressive sound in Bluegrass music. They have been recognized by top festivals and bluegrass music events, taking home...

Learn More

"Conform!" MSHS Hurricane Players

Marion, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 04:30 PM

Address: 117 E Main St, Marion, VA

"Conform!", is a one-act play written by Reid Conrad published by Eldridge Publishing. It is an absurdist farce which takes place in a park where three men in boxes comment on humanity and the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LHbDq_0a7Curzy00

Rural Retreat Farmers Market at the Depot

Rural Retreat, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 105 W Railroad Ave, Rural Retreat, VA

Season: Summer Market Hours:June - September, 2021Wednesdays, 3PM - 7PMLocation: 105 West Railroad

Learn More
Atkins Times

Atkins Times

Atkins, VA
6
Followers
11
Post
69
Views
ABOUT

With Atkins Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Live Music#Music Venues#October#Live Theater#Va Join#Eldridge Publishing#Marion Farmers Market#Bluegrass Music Events#Featuring Live Music#In Person Events#Marion Debut#3pm#Va Saturday Cruise In#Stand Up Comedy#Breanna Jean#Wv#Rowan County#Va Based
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marion, VA
City
Atkins, VA
Related
Virginia StateWTOP

Bob & Edith’s diner opening 6th Virginia location

A family owned diner with roots in Virginia dating back to 1969 will open a sixth location in Old Town Alexandria this year. Second generation owner Greg Bolton, along with his two children Tammy and Chris Bolton, will open Bob & Edith’s 24-hours, 7-days-a-week restaurant at 1743 King Street this fall.