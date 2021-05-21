Live events coming up in Sturgis

(STURGIS, MS) Live events are lining up on the Sturgis calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Sturgis:

State tournament Starkville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 405 Lynn Ln, Starkville, MS

State tournament at Starkville Sportsplex, 405 Lynn Lane, Starkville, MS 39759, Starkville, United States on Fri Jun 11 2021 at 06:00 pm

The Detectives M**der-Mystery Dinner Starkville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 07:00 PM

The Detectives M**der-Mystery Dinner at 200 S Montgomery St, Starkville, MS 39759-3332, United States on Fri May 28 2021 at 06:00 pm to 09:00 pm

Get Sideways Starkville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Address: 319B Highway 182 East, Starkville, MS

Find tickets for Get Sideways showing at the Rick's Cafe - Starkville , US Friday Jun 25, 8:00PM Tickets starting at $8.00

U.S Starkville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Address: 319B Highway 182 East, Starkville, MS

Find tickets for U.S showing at the Rick's Cafe - Starkville , US Friday Jun 18, 8:00PM Tickets starting at $10.00

Small Group Leader Training Starkville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: 1004 Lynn Ln, Starkville, MS

This training is open for all current small group leaders AND for anyone who is interested in leading a small group. Please Signup to Help Us Prepare at the link below...