What’s up Enterprise: Local events calendar

(ENTERPRISE, UT) Enterprise is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Enterprise:

Tuacahn Saturday Market Ivins, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 01:00 PM

Address: Tuacahn Drive, Ivins, UT 84738

Nestled in the red rocks of southern Utah is Tuacahn! Every Saturday local artists, crafters and vendors to come and show off their work!

Marriage Get Away Central, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 1000 E Holmstead Ranch Road, Central, UT 84722

Are you married? Its the only pre-requisite to attend. Don't event have to be happily....Laugh your way and join us as we help strengthen it

VEYO FAMILY POOL AND MOVIE NIGHT Veyo, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 07:00 PM

Address: 287 E Veyo Resort Rd, Veyo, UT

Allies invites it's members and families to a night of fun. Come out to Veyo Pool, swim, and watch "The Greatest Showman." You may buy food on site or bring in your own. This is a free event that...

Million Dollar Quartet Ivins, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: 1100 Tuacahn Dr, Ivins, UT

Buy Million Dollar Quartet tickets now to see the best live theatre on Sat, Jul 3, 2021 2:00 pm at The Hafen Theatre at Tuacahn in Ivins, UT.

Thriller Ivins, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 1100 Tuacahn Dr, Ivins, UT

Thriller Show Dates: Oct 26 - 30, 2021 Show time: 7:30 PM Broadway Season Package Holders save 20% on this Event FIRST RESPONDERS AND TEACHERS RECEIVE 20% OFF A TUESDAY - THURSDAY Performance FOR...