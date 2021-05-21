newsbreak-logo
Enterprise, UT

What's up Enterprise: Local events calendar

Enterprise Post
Enterprise Post
 1 day ago

(ENTERPRISE, UT) Enterprise is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Enterprise:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IJqs5_0a7Cuob100

Tuacahn Saturday Market

Ivins, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 01:00 PM

Address: Tuacahn Drive, Ivins, UT 84738

Nestled in the red rocks of southern Utah is Tuacahn! Every Saturday local artists, crafters and vendors to come and show off their work!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mfla6_0a7Cuob100

Marriage Get Away

Central, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 1000 E Holmstead Ranch Road, Central, UT 84722

Are you married? Its the only pre-requisite to attend. Don't event have to be happily....Laugh your way and join us as we help strengthen it

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GrNAT_0a7Cuob100

VEYO FAMILY POOL AND MOVIE NIGHT

Veyo, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 07:00 PM

Address: 287 E Veyo Resort Rd, Veyo, UT

Allies invites it's members and families to a night of fun. Come out to Veyo Pool, swim, and watch "The Greatest Showman." You may buy food on site or bring in your own. This is a free event that...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fY0nJ_0a7Cuob100

Million Dollar Quartet

Ivins, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: 1100 Tuacahn Dr, Ivins, UT

Buy Million Dollar Quartet tickets now to see the best live theatre on Sat, Jul 3, 2021 2:00 pm at The Hafen Theatre at Tuacahn in Ivins, UT.

Thriller

Ivins, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 1100 Tuacahn Dr, Ivins, UT

Thriller Show Dates: Oct 26 - 30, 2021 Show time: 7:30 PM Broadway Season Package Holders save 20% on this Event FIRST RESPONDERS AND TEACHERS RECEIVE 20% OFF A TUESDAY - THURSDAY Performance FOR...

With Enterprise Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Kurt Bestor is a Utah-based composer and performer, known for his Christmas concerts, his film and television scores, and his haunting musical prayer for peace “Prayer of the Children.” He will be leading performances of “The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber” in Logan on May 21 and 22. He’ll join...