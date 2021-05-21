What’s up Enterprise: Local events calendar
(ENTERPRISE, UT) Enterprise is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Enterprise:
Starts at: Sat May 05, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sat May 05, 01:00 PM
Address: Tuacahn Drive, Ivins, UT 84738
Nestled in the red rocks of southern Utah is Tuacahn! Every Saturday local artists, crafters and vendors to come and show off their work!
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Address: 1000 E Holmstead Ranch Road, Central, UT 84722
Are you married? Its the only pre-requisite to attend. Don't event have to be happily....Laugh your way and join us as we help strengthen it
Starts at: Thu May 05, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Thu May 05, 07:00 PM
Address: 287 E Veyo Resort Rd, Veyo, UT
Allies invites it's members and families to a night of fun. Come out to Veyo Pool, swim, and watch "The Greatest Showman." You may buy food on site or bring in your own. This is a free event that...
Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 01:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 PM
Address: 1100 Tuacahn Dr, Ivins, UT
Buy Million Dollar Quartet tickets now to see the best live theatre on Sat, Jul 3, 2021 2:00 pm at The Hafen Theatre at Tuacahn in Ivins, UT.
Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM
Address: 1100 Tuacahn Dr, Ivins, UT
Thriller Show Dates: Oct 26 - 30, 2021 Show time: 7:30 PM Broadway Season Package Holders save 20% on this Event FIRST RESPONDERS AND TEACHERS RECEIVE 20% OFF A TUESDAY - THURSDAY Performance FOR...