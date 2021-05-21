newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ellendale, ND

What’s up Ellendale: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Ellendale Today
Ellendale Today
 1 day ago

(ELLENDALE, ND) Live events are coming to Ellendale.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ellendale:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hgzvx_0a7CuniI00

Street Dance Oakes ND!

Oakes, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 416 Main Ave, Oakes, ND

Night 1 of a 2 night street Dance sponsored by Last Shot Bar in Oakes, ND

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b1qn5_0a7CuniI00

Summer Concert Series – August

Aberdeen, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Enjoy our final free summer concert with Bon Journey. This five-member Bon Jovi and Journey tribute band feature all-time favorite rock hits. Bring your camp chair and join us for this free...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GkT9R_0a7CuniI00

McDonald's Race Day!

Aberdeen, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 400 24th Ave NW, Aberdeen, SD

Brown County Speedway Regular Night Presented by: McDonald's All classes racing Grandstand prices Adult: $15 Kids (13-15): $10 Kids (12 and under): FREE Pit Pass: $30

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gS86a_0a7CuniI00

Malchow Plaza Farmers Market

Aberdeen, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 506 S Main St Suite 4, Aberdeen, SD

The Market on the Plaza would like to invite you to be a part of our first annual Farmer’s Market.. The team at the Market is working to build a stronger and more sustainable ‘one-stop’...

Learn More

Sizzlin’ Summer Nights Car & Bike Show

Aberdeen, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Join us for one of the area’s most popular annual events. We’ll kick off the weekend with an outdoor concert and beer garden on Friday evening. It’s a family friendly event, so bring your camp...

Learn More
Ellendale Today

Ellendale Today

Ellendale, ND
4
Followers
22
Post
78
Views
ABOUT

With Ellendale Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ellendale, ND
City
Oakes, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Beer Garden#Free Events#Event Venues#Live Events#Family Friendly Events#Last Shot Bar#Mcdonald#Farmer S Market#Nd Starts#Bon Journey#Aberdeen#Annual Events#Feature#In Person Events#Racing#Street Dance#Live Content#Grandstand Prices Adult#Live Talks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Ellendale, NDAberdeen News

Ellendale Opera House kicks off fundraising drive

A new fundraising drive will help pay for improvements of the historic Ellendale Opera House in North Dakota. The campaign is aiming to raise $50,000, and contributions up to $25,000 will be matched by anonymous opera house supporters. Those who donate $250 or more by July 31 will receive a custom-made mug.