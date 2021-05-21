What’s up Ellendale: Local events calendar

(ELLENDALE, ND) Live events are coming to Ellendale.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ellendale:

Street Dance Oakes ND! Oakes, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 416 Main Ave, Oakes, ND

Night 1 of a 2 night street Dance sponsored by Last Shot Bar in Oakes, ND

Summer Concert Series – August Aberdeen, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Enjoy our final free summer concert with Bon Journey. This five-member Bon Jovi and Journey tribute band feature all-time favorite rock hits. Bring your camp chair and join us for this free...

McDonald's Race Day! Aberdeen, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 400 24th Ave NW, Aberdeen, SD

Brown County Speedway Regular Night Presented by: McDonald's All classes racing Grandstand prices Adult: $15 Kids (13-15): $10 Kids (12 and under): FREE Pit Pass: $30

Malchow Plaza Farmers Market Aberdeen, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 506 S Main St Suite 4, Aberdeen, SD

The Market on the Plaza would like to invite you to be a part of our first annual Farmer’s Market.. The team at the Market is working to build a stronger and more sustainable ‘one-stop’...

Sizzlin’ Summer Nights Car & Bike Show Aberdeen, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Join us for one of the area’s most popular annual events. We’ll kick off the weekend with an outdoor concert and beer garden on Friday evening. It’s a family friendly event, so bring your camp...