Why this 94-year-old Korean War vet just got a Medal of Honor for acts of bravery in 1950
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden awarded his first Medal of Honor Friday to a retired colonel for acts of bravery during the Korean War. Biden bestowed the nation's most prestigious military honor on retired Col. Ralph Puckett Jr., who held Hill 205, a strategic position near Unsan, over two days in November 1950 while fighting off numerous attacks during the battle in which he endured multiple wounds.wjla.com