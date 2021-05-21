Deadwood events coming up

(DEADWOOD, SD) Deadwood has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Deadwood:

Destination Deadwood 2021 Deadwood, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Tue May 05, 12:00 PM

Address: 100 Pine Crest Lane, Deadwood, SD

I would like to announce our plans for "Destination Deadwood". We have scheduled a four night event in the historic town of Deadwood South Dakota. Historically Deadwood may be known for its gold...

Theory of a Deadman Deadwood, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 11:00 AM

Address: 1906 Deadwood Mountain Drive, Deadwood, SD

Theory of a Deadman is a Canadian rock and metal outfit hailing from Delta, British Columbia. Formed in 2001, the band consists of frontman Tyler Connolly, guitarist Dave Brenner, bassist Dean...

Devon Sants Deadwood, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 657 Main St, Deadwood, SD

Come enjoy some live music at Saloon No 10. Devon Sants and Chris Huisenga will be rocking out with original tunes that are energetic and full of stories.

Tanya Tucker Deadwood, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 1906 Deadwood Mountain Drive, Deadwood, SD

Country legend Tanya Tucker is LIVE in concert at Deadwood Mountain Grand, September 29, 2021. Get your tickets today!

ROCK ASSAULT 2021 Deadwood, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Address: 21372 US-385, Deadwood, SD

***REGISTRATION IS CLOSED*** Rushmore Rock Crawlers is proud to announce our 3rd annual “ROCK ASSAULT” to be held July 21st through the 24th, 2021. Join us for 3 fun filled days of guided trail...