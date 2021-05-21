newsbreak-logo
Lincoln, KS

Lincoln events coming soon

Lincoln Bulletin
Lincoln Bulletin
 1 day ago

(LINCOLN, KS) Lincoln has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lincoln:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TW5DP_0a7CugXD00

Thursday Night Fishing Jackpot Tournament at Bone Creek Lake

Lincoln, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Held Thursdays from March 18 through September 23 at Bone Creek Lake between Pittsburg and Fort Scott. Registration at Rocky Point boat ramp begins at 3 p.m. Tournament begins at…Continue...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rZcvG_0a7CugXD00

Kettle 6th Anniversary Street Dance

Beloit, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 204 S Mill St, Beloit, KS

Join us for our 6th Anniversary Street Dance in front of Kettle featuring South Wind Coalition Band!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OlACC_0a7CugXD00

High School Weeks 4-6 | Beloit

Beloit, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 622 E Main St, Beloit, KS

Visit http://salinadiocese.org/.../office-of.../prayer-and-action/ for more information and ask your parish CYO leader how you can sign up for this event! - During the week, high school students...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LQaEr_0a7CugXD00

Better Breathers Club

Ellsworth, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 1604 Aylward Ave, Ellsworth, KS

Living with a chronic lung disease can be easier. Better Breathers Clubs are welcoming support groups for individuals with chronic lung disease and their

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XOqsg_0a7CugXD00

Italian Dinner

Wilson, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 414 26th St, Wilson, KS

Midland Table Invites you to Our 2nd Annual Dinner and Wine Pairing. View Menu Saturday, June 19th, 6:30 pm | $85++/person For reservation Call 785 658-2284 Midland Railroad Hotel 414 26th street...

ABOUT

With Lincoln Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

#Street Dance#Live Events#Rocky Point#Event Venues#Live Music Venues#Ks Join#Ks Living#Better Breathers Clubs#Midland Railroad Hotel#Ks Midland#Bone Creek Lake#View Menu Saturday#Music Clubs#Live Talks#Sat#Stand Up Comedy#Live Content#Kettle
