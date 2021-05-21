Lincoln events coming soon

(LINCOLN, KS) Lincoln has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lincoln:

Thursday Night Fishing Jackpot Tournament at Bone Creek Lake Lincoln, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Held Thursdays from March 18 through September 23 at Bone Creek Lake between Pittsburg and Fort Scott. Registration at Rocky Point boat ramp begins at 3 p.m. Tournament begins at…Continue...

Kettle 6th Anniversary Street Dance Beloit, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 204 S Mill St, Beloit, KS

Join us for our 6th Anniversary Street Dance in front of Kettle featuring South Wind Coalition Band!

High School Weeks 4-6 | Beloit Beloit, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 622 E Main St, Beloit, KS

Visit http://salinadiocese.org/.../office-of.../prayer-and-action/ for more information and ask your parish CYO leader how you can sign up for this event! - During the week, high school students...

Better Breathers Club Ellsworth, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 1604 Aylward Ave, Ellsworth, KS

Living with a chronic lung disease can be easier. Better Breathers Clubs are welcoming support groups for individuals with chronic lung disease and their

Italian Dinner Wilson, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 414 26th St, Wilson, KS

Midland Table Invites you to Our 2nd Annual Dinner and Wine Pairing. View Menu Saturday, June 19th, 6:30 pm | $85++/person For reservation Call 785 658-2284 Midland Railroad Hotel 414 26th street...