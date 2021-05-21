newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lockwood, MO

Lockwood calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Lockwood Journal
Lockwood Journal
 1 day ago

(LOCKWOOD, MO) Live events are coming to Lockwood.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lockwood area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x8aaT_0a7Cuell00

Graveside service

Jerico Springs, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 05:00 AM

Here is Don Pierce Jr.’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is always difficult saying goodbye to someone we love and cherish. Family and friends must say goodbye to their...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bgkuo_0a7Cuell00

CrossFit Lamar "MURPH" 2021

Lamar, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 07:00 AM

Address: 1105 Cherry St, Lamar, MO

CrossFit Lamar will be hosting our 7th year of "Murph" & we want you to come and be a part of something very special. Join us to honor all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wzrv4_0a7Cuell00

Weekly Par 3 Skins Game

Lamar, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2 SE 20th Rd, Lamar, MO

OPEN TO GUESTS AND MEMBERS Cost $15 ($9 to the pot, $6 to Jeremy’s Creek). All 9 holes will be 145 yards or less. If you don’t make birdie, pick up. Closest to the pin will play first. As soon as...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F5mCR_0a7Cuell00

Miller Lions Music Festival

Miller, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 200 E Main St, Miller, MO

Miller Lions Club would like to invite you to our June Fundraiser. The proceeds from this benefit go to the Lions Emergency Fund to help families in need. Back again this year for your...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ycfpW_0a7Cuell00

1st Saturday Outdoor Market

Lamar, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 1205 E 12th St, Lamar, MO

Join us for our 1st Saturday Outdoor Market. As always, set up is free and it is open and free to the public. Space is limited so call and reserve your spot if you want to sell your treasures! We...

Learn More
Lockwood Journal

Lockwood Journal

Lockwood, MO
0
Followers
27
Post
53
Views
ABOUT

With Lockwood Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missouri State
Missouri Obituaries
Local
Missouri Government
City
Lamar, MO
City
Lockwood, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Live Events#Free Events#Sun May#Jeremy S Creek#Mo Miller Lions Club#The Lions Emergency Fund#Mo Join#Live Content#In Person Attendance#Live Formats#Goodbye#Digital Formats#Love#Digital Tools#Space#Remote Audiences#Time#Social
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Obituaries
Related
BusinessCBS News

Apple's Tim Cook grilled by judge in Epic Games’ Fortnite trial

In a first, the CEO of Apple testified in a groundbreaking court case. Tim Cook was in a federal court in California, defending charges that his company's app store is an unfair monopoly. CBS News technology reporter Dan Patterson reports on how the tech giant is squaring off against the maker of a popular video game.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Epstein guards strike deal with prosecutors to avoid jail time

Two guards with the Bureau of Prisons who were watching disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein the night he killed himself will avoid any jail time after striking a plea deal, despite admitting they falsified records. Tova Noel and Michael Thomas were accused of sleeping and surfing the internet the night Epstein...
EnvironmentPosted by
CBS News

Ana forms near Bermuda, becoming first named storm in the Atlantic this year

Subtropical storm Ana formed in the Atlantic Ocean early Saturday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Ana was located about 200 miles northeast of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph, the hurricane center said in a 5 a.m. advisory. The system was expected to continue its slow and erratic motion, and then dissipate in a few days, forecasters said.