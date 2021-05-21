Lockwood calendar: Events coming up

(LOCKWOOD, MO) Live events are coming to Lockwood.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lockwood area:

Graveside service Jerico Springs, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 05:00 AM

Here is Don Pierce Jr.’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is always difficult saying goodbye to someone we love and cherish. Family and friends must say goodbye to their...

CrossFit Lamar "MURPH" 2021 Lamar, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 07:00 AM

Address: 1105 Cherry St, Lamar, MO

CrossFit Lamar will be hosting our 7th year of "Murph" & we want you to come and be a part of something very special. Join us to honor all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our...

Weekly Par 3 Skins Game Lamar, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2 SE 20th Rd, Lamar, MO

OPEN TO GUESTS AND MEMBERS Cost $15 ($9 to the pot, $6 to Jeremy’s Creek). All 9 holes will be 145 yards or less. If you don’t make birdie, pick up. Closest to the pin will play first. As soon as...

Miller Lions Music Festival Miller, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 200 E Main St, Miller, MO

Miller Lions Club would like to invite you to our June Fundraiser. The proceeds from this benefit go to the Lions Emergency Fund to help families in need. Back again this year for your...

1st Saturday Outdoor Market Lamar, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 1205 E 12th St, Lamar, MO

Join us for our 1st Saturday Outdoor Market. As always, set up is free and it is open and free to the public. Space is limited so call and reserve your spot if you want to sell your treasures! We...