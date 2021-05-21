The underappreciated need for DSHEA modernization
This is part of a series of quarterly updates by trade associations that serve the natural products industry. Since its enactment in 1994, the Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act (DSHEA) has provided a sound regulatory framework and the dietary supplement industry has flourished. Twenty-seven years later, nearly 60 percent of consumers report taking dietary supplements monthly for self-care and preventative health management (NCHS Data Brief No. 399, February 2021) The industry experienced a remarkable 12 percent growth in 2020—its highest rate since 1997. (NBJ 2020 Supplement Business Report)www.naturalproductsinsider.com