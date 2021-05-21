Events on the Freeman calendar

(FREEMAN, SD) Freeman has a full slate of live events coming up.

These events are coming up in the Freeman area:

Open Mic Night Freeman, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 08:30 PM

Address: 239 N Main St, Freeman, SD

Open MIC Night @ Mimi's Diner. Sign Up if interested please via message, call, or stop into the Diner. We will continue monthly if we get enough signed up. So, don't be shy!! If you can sing...

Timed Online Estate Auction Marion, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 11:00 AM

Address: 44628 SD-44, Marion, SD

5 PAYLOADERS – TRUCK – PICKUPS – BELLY DUMP TRAILER – CAR – TOOLS – APPLIANCES & GUNS In order to settle Dwayne’s estate, we will sell the following at 609 S East Street, Kimball, South Dakota or...

Turner County Fair image Parker, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 680 E 2nd St, Parker, SD

The Turner County Fair is a free gate four day fair in August. We pride ourselves on our wide array of 4-H exhibits, specialty food (including lamb chislic, homemade ice cream, tri-tip sandwiches...

Alexandria City Wide Rummages Alexandria, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 12:00 PM

Friday May 21 7am-7pm Saturday May 22 7am-2pm Maps and listings will be posted the week of the rummages and copies will be available at Security State Bank in Alexandria and at Sinclair Gas...

Menno Olivet All School Reunion Menno, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Menno Olivet High School graduates are invited to the Menno Olivet All School Reunion...Friday, July 3, 2020. Mark your calendars and stay tuned for further details.