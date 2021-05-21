newsbreak-logo
Freeman, SD

Events on the Freeman calendar

Freeman News Alert
Freeman News Alert
 1 day ago

(FREEMAN, SD) Freeman has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Freeman area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20zFF0_0a7CuVm600

Open Mic Night

Freeman, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 08:30 PM

Address: 239 N Main St, Freeman, SD

Open MIC Night @ Mimi's Diner. Sign Up if interested please via message, call, or stop into the Diner. We will continue monthly if we get enough signed up. So, don't be shy!! If you can sing...


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CjnOb_0a7CuVm600

Timed Online Estate Auction

Marion, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 11:00 AM

Address: 44628 SD-44, Marion, SD

5 PAYLOADERS – TRUCK – PICKUPS – BELLY DUMP TRAILER – CAR – TOOLS – APPLIANCES & GUNS In order to settle Dwayne’s estate, we will sell the following at 609 S East Street, Kimball, South Dakota or...


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LVFlI_0a7CuVm600

Turner County Fair image

Parker, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 680 E 2nd St, Parker, SD

The Turner County Fair is a free gate four day fair in August. We pride ourselves on our wide array of 4-H exhibits, specialty food (including lamb chislic, homemade ice cream, tri-tip sandwiches...


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E88N2_0a7CuVm600

Alexandria City Wide Rummages

Alexandria, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 12:00 PM

Friday May 21 7am-7pm Saturday May 22 7am-2pm Maps and listings will be posted the week of the rummages and copies will be available at Security State Bank in Alexandria and at Sinclair Gas...


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3phy9X_0a7CuVm600

Menno Olivet All School Reunion

Menno, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Menno Olivet High School graduates are invited to the Menno Olivet All School Reunion...Friday, July 3, 2020. Mark your calendars and stay tuned for further details.


ABOUT

With Freeman News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

