Moncks Corner, SC

Coroner: 88-year-old dies in Moncks Corner house fire

By Patrick Phillips
WIS-TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office says an 88-year-old man died in his home in a fire early Friday morning. Firefighters found Joseph President, 88, in his President Circle home after they responded to a fire at approximately 12:39 a.m., Coroner George Oliver said. South Carolina...

