Coroner: 88-year-old dies in Moncks Corner house fire

STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA COUNTY OF BERKELEY IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT CASE NO.: 2021-CP-08-00334 SUMMONS SCARLETT A. WILSON, SOLICITOR, NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT (BERKELEY COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE) Plaintiff, vs. THREE THOUSAND ONE HUNDRED NINETY-ONE AND NO/100 DOLLARS ($3,191.00) IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY (OCA: 2019-02015241) Defendant, ZHASHAUD EDWARDS Known Claimant. TO: ZHASHAUD EDWARDS, PERSON(S) KNOWN TO PLAINTIFF TO HAVE INTERESTS IN THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANT PROPERTY, AND ANY UNKNOWN CLAIMANTS SHOULD THEY BECOME KNOWN You are hereby notified that an action has been filed in the Court as indicated above. If wish to make claim to the above-named Defendant property you must make a written Answer to the Complaint For Forfeiture attached hereto and serve a copy of your written Answer upon Plaintiff's Attorney at the address shown below no later than thirty (30) days from the day you receive this Summons, exclusive of the day of such service. If you do not take such action within the time aforesaid, Plaintiff will ask the Court for a final forfeiture of the Defendant property in their favor. If you do respond, the action will remain contested. (The remainder of this page was intentionally left blank.) s/Valerie R. Lowndes Valerie R. Lowndes Lowndes Law Firm, LLC 400 Altman Street, Suite F-2 Moncks Corner, SC 29461 Tel: (843) 619-7444 Fax: (843) 647-6669 ValerieLowndes@gmail. com ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF February 11, 2021 Moncks Corner, South Carolina AD# 1935911.