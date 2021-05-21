newsbreak-logo
Hermiston, OR

What’s up Heppner: Local events calendar

Heppner News Alert
Heppner News Alert
 1 day ago

(HEPPNER, OR) Live events are lining up on the Heppner calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Heppner area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20h7Br_0a7CuT0e00

FREE WEBINAR: Life Enrichment

Hermiston, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 05:30 AM

This webinar explores the importance of engaging older adults in personalized interests and opportunities to learn and grow as a person. During this instructor-led webinar, you will challenge the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UNnsm_0a7CuT0e00

Rodeo for anyone with special needs - Hermiston, OR

Hermiston, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Address: 1705 E Airport Rd, Hermiston, OR

Hermiston we are back!!! 1. COST: The Rascal Rodeo is FREE, thanks to our sponsors. 2. SIBLINGS: No, they won't be considered participants. When time and resources allow they can take part in the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p1yDe_0a7CuT0e00

OSO GAMBLER 2021

Ukiah, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 09:00 AM

Get ready for year 3 on The Other Side of Oregon! Camp location can be found here and there. Gamble in Friday,Gamble around Saturday (trashy awards Saturday evening. Gamble out Sunday) Free...

Hatrockhounds Gem and Mineral Society

Hermiston, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 04:59 PM

Address: 1705 E Airport Rd, Hermiston, OR

Adults $3, free admission for children 12 and under when accompanied by an adult; Dealers, displays, auctions, and activities for children

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iHhNV_0a7CuT0e00

Field of Screams Echo Corn Maze 2021

Echo, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Dedicated Path to be Haunted.... are you brave enough? Come early and try out the large maze then brave the haunted maze from 7-9pm. Field of Screams Corn Maze Path- $12.00 (includes general...

ABOUT

With Heppner News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

