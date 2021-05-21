newsbreak-logo
Bremond, TX

What’s up Bremond: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Bremond Updates
Bremond Updates
 1 day ago

(BREMOND, TX) Bremond has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Bremond:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PjQG9_0a7CuS7v00

Powers Chapel Memorial Day Celebration. Celebrating 100 years 1921-2021!

Rosebud, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 01:00 PM

Address: Rosebud, TX

Powers Chapel Cemetery Association annual meeting and Memorial Day celebration. The program will start at 10 A.M. A catered meal will be served at noon from "The Chicken Place" of Marlin @ $12.00...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UAoq3_0a7CuS7v00

Travel to Israel with Pastor Bronson

Franklin, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Dec 12, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 03:00 PM

Address: 205 Morgan St, Franklin, TX

There is no experience quite like it! A Holy Land tour is an unforgettable experience. It is also the greatest Bible learning experience in the world. JOIN PASTOR BRONSON IN THE HOLY LAND...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=295owB_0a7CuS7v00

Jumpin' June Bug | Schooling Horse Trial

Kosse, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 1342 TX-14, Kosse, TX

Jump into summer at Meadowcreek Park’s Jumpin’ June Bug Schooling Horse Trial. Offering combined test or full horse trial for Green As Grass through Prelim. This event is perfect for competitors...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24kx1L_0a7CuS7v00

Marlin Fest

Marlin, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 PM

The city of Marlin invites you to participate in an exciting and festive Independence Day celebration. This year’s event, Celebrate America/Marlin Fest, will take place during the entire day of...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=001ZD6_0a7CuS7v00

Elvis Tribute at The Palace Theatre!

Marlin, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

It's Elvis times two at the Palace Theatre in Marlin, Texas - That's right, we have two Elvis impersonators! Tickets are on sale now for "Double Trouble" an Elvis tribute concert starring John...

Learn More
ABOUT

With Bremond Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

