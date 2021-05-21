What’s up Bremond: Local events calendar

(BREMOND, TX) Bremond has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Bremond:

Powers Chapel Memorial Day Celebration. Celebrating 100 years 1921-2021! Rosebud, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 01:00 PM

Address: Rosebud, TX

Powers Chapel Cemetery Association annual meeting and Memorial Day celebration. The program will start at 10 A.M. A catered meal will be served at noon from "The Chicken Place" of Marlin @ $12.00...

Travel to Israel with Pastor Bronson Franklin, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Dec 12, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 03:00 PM

Address: 205 Morgan St, Franklin, TX

There is no experience quite like it! A Holy Land tour is an unforgettable experience. It is also the greatest Bible learning experience in the world. JOIN PASTOR BRONSON IN THE HOLY LAND...

Jumpin' June Bug | Schooling Horse Trial Kosse, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 1342 TX-14, Kosse, TX

Jump into summer at Meadowcreek Park’s Jumpin’ June Bug Schooling Horse Trial. Offering combined test or full horse trial for Green As Grass through Prelim. This event is perfect for competitors...

Marlin Fest Marlin, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 PM

The city of Marlin invites you to participate in an exciting and festive Independence Day celebration. This year’s event, Celebrate America/Marlin Fest, will take place during the entire day of...

Elvis Tribute at The Palace Theatre! Marlin, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

It's Elvis times two at the Palace Theatre in Marlin, Texas - That's right, we have two Elvis impersonators! Tickets are on sale now for "Double Trouble" an Elvis tribute concert starring John...