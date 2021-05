Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? After last night’s painful episode, we’re all going to need a little bit of healing. Will we get it tonight? Let’s just say that it could come in waves, alongside a flurry of other emotions. There is a new installment set to air at 10:00 p.m. Eastern and through “Letting Go,” we’ll have to see how capable Shaun and Lea are of doing that. No one should go into this hour with unrealistic expectations for the two of them — they are takin on immeasurable grief! They just lost their baby and it’s going to take time for them to get better. They may never be like they once were.