newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hana, HI

Hana calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Hana Digest
Hana Digest
 1 day ago

(HANA, HI) Hana is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Hana area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0338Wy_0a7CuNxW00

Lahaina Galleries' 45th Anniversary Event (Wailea)

Kihei, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 10:00 PM

Address: 3750 Wailea Alanui Dr #A23, Kihei, HI

Lahaina Galleries' 45th Anniversary Event Saturday, May 22nd, 2021 from 4:00 - 7:00pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YethY_0a7CuNxW00

Wahi Palekana no nā Holoholona ma Maui Hikina

Haiku, Haiku-Pauwela, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

He hana manawale‘a kēia. He wahi palekana kēia no nā holoholona ma‘i a ‘ane hala, nā holoholona ‘ālina, a me nā holoholona makua ‘ole. No ke kipa ʻana i ka puʻuhonua a iʻole e lilo i mea...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PLcNv_0a7CuNxW00

Ramp Watch-Free Vessel Safety Checks

Kihei, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 03:30 PM

Address: 2920 S Kihei Rd, Kihei, HI

US Coast Guard Auxiliary-Maui Flotilla will offer a free Vessel Safety Check for all boaters at the Kihei Boat Ramp on this Saturday morning

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UCZYV_0a7CuNxW00

Farmers Market of Maui-Kihei

Kihei, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 02:00 PM

Address: 61 S Kihei Rd, Kihei, HI

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Monday - Thursday, 8am - 4pmFriday, 8am - 5pm Location: 61 South Kihei Road

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10oxzE_0a7CuNxW00

Summer Camp Kaluanui

Makawao, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 2841 Baldwin Ave, Makawao, HI

Camp Kaluanui offers a diverse visual arts curriculum geared to exercise imaginations, keep the body active, and develop individual self-expression and creativity—while having fun at the same...

Learn More
Hana Digest

Hana Digest

Hana, HI
1
Followers
27
Post
148
Views
ABOUT

With Hana Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise#Us Coast Guard#Creativity#Live Events#Free Events#Free Content#Arts Events#Visual Content#Lahaina Galleries#Us Coast Guard#Hi Lahaina Galleries#5pm Location#Live Content#Live Formats#South Kihei#Digital Tools#Digital Formats#Fun#In Person Attendance#Sat
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Makawao, HI
City
Kihei, HI
City
Hana, HI
Related
Hana, HIPosted by
Hana Digest

Hana events coming up

1. Hana Library Story Time; 2. CSF Workshop - Physical (PDE3 Approved) — STEMworks; 3. Bookclub: The Vanishing Half; 4. Mo‘olelo Keiki ma ka Hale Waihona Puke o Hāna; 5. Kanekoa back at Nalu's in Kihei Town!;
Kihei, HIMaui News

Jam session at Kalama Park

Kihei’s Julio Gavotti leads Chuck Harkins and Pat Oakes through the chords of Pink Floyd’s song “Fearless” Saturday at Kalama Park. Gavotti said he recently met the two other players and they decided to get together for a jam session. “I just moved here six months ago and I’m looking for people to play with,” he said.
Kihei, HIthefullpint.com

Maui Brewing Details Participation in #BrewStacheStrong Collaboration

(Kihei, HI) – Just in time for American Craft Beer Week, Maui Brewing Company is participating in the national #BrewStacheStrong beer collaboration in solidarity with 175+ other craft breweries. This campaign will raise vital funds and much needed awareness for brain cancer research. Participating #BrewStacheStrong breweries will raise money through sales of their limited release of a SMASH (Single Malt And Single Hop) brew, with MBC rolling out “Mustache Rodeo SMASH India Pale Lager”.
Maui County, HIMaui News

Local Briefs

The Rotary Club of Kihei-Wailea will host Carol Wilcox as its guest speaker at its Zoom meeting at noon on Wednesday. Wilcox is a survivor of a snorkeling-related near-drowning. The Zoom room will open at 11:30 a.m. for fellowship. The Zoom meeting ID is 829 1334 8817; the passcode is...