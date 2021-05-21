Hana calendar: What's coming up
(HANA, HI) Hana is ready for live events.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Hana area:
Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat May 05, 10:00 PM
Address: 3750 Wailea Alanui Dr #A23, Kihei, HI
Lahaina Galleries' 45th Anniversary Event Saturday, May 22nd, 2021 from 4:00 - 7:00pm
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM
He hana manawale‘a kēia. He wahi palekana kēia no nā holoholona ma‘i a ‘ane hala, nā holoholona ‘ālina, a me nā holoholona makua ‘ole. No ke kipa ʻana i ka puʻuhonua a iʻole e lilo i mea...
Starts at: Sat May 05, 11:30 AM
Ends at: Sat May 05, 03:30 PM
Address: 2920 S Kihei Rd, Kihei, HI
US Coast Guard Auxiliary-Maui Flotilla will offer a free Vessel Safety Check for all boaters at the Kihei Boat Ramp on this Saturday morning
Starts at: Wed May 05, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Wed May 05, 02:00 PM
Address: 61 S Kihei Rd, Kihei, HI
Season: Year Round Market Hours: Monday - Thursday, 8am - 4pmFriday, 8am - 5pm Location: 61 South Kihei Road
Starts at: Mon May 05, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Mon May 05, 05:00 PM
Address: 2841 Baldwin Ave, Makawao, HI
Camp Kaluanui offers a diverse visual arts curriculum geared to exercise imaginations, keep the body active, and develop individual self-expression and creativity—while having fun at the same...