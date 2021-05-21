Top Chef Portland's Sara Hauman Breaks Down Her Restaurant Wars Downfall

Top Chef is back in the kitchen! Every week, Parade’s Mike Bloom interviews the latest chef told to pack their knives and leave Portland. Restaurant Wars is a milestone on every season of Top Chef, a time when the cheftestants get the pressure of cooking to the best of their ability further weighted by creating a cohesive and effective pop-up restaurant experience. And the latter can make or break the former, as Sara Hauman experienced this season. The “Yogurt Queen” entered the season with little confidence, feeling she couldn’t measure up to the prestige of her competitors. But she proved herself wrong immediately, winning the first two challenges back-to-back. In fact, the first half of the season would prove to be incredibly successful for Sara. She racked up another win alongside Shota Nakajima and never fell into the bottom, even as her culinary skills were pushed to their limits.