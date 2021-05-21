newsbreak-logo
The CW releases first-look photo of Jordan Fisher as THE FLASH’s Impulse

By Joe Grunenwald
The Beat
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in March it was announced that actor Jordan Fisher would be joining The CW’s The Flash in the role of Bart Allen, the speedster hero known as Impulse. Today the network released a first-look photo at Fisher as Impulse. The image appears to be an homage to artwork by...

www.comicsbeat.com
