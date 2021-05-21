The CW releases first-look photo of Jordan Fisher as THE FLASH’s Impulse

There's already been a lot to take in in Season 7 of The Flash, as the hit The CW series has upended its status quo in some unexpected ways. A lot of that has revolved around both Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton), who have been dealing with their own respective journeys. As the show's historic 150th episode draws near, we now have a new indication of exactly what the future holds for the beloved DC Comics couple. The CW has released a new synopsis for "Family Matters, Part 2", the eleventh episode of the series' seventh season. As the title would suggest, the episode is going to be the conclusion of an epic storyline with Barry and Iris, as Psych (Ennis Esmer) affects Central City. You can check out the synopsis below.