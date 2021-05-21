Edgewood events coming soon

newsbreak-logo
(EDGEWOOD, IA) Live events are lining up on the Edgewood calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Edgewood area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yd49m_0a7CuJQc00

Keegan’s Graduation Soirée

Edgewood, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 06:00 PM

Address: 303 N Washington St, Edgewood, IA

It’s Graduation season! The party is for Keegan from 4-8, I will be providing live music from 5-7.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21ZuLe_0a7CuJQc00

8th Annual Combat Veterans Association Benefit Ride

Elkport, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 11:00 PM

We are back to rocking the 39-3 Combat Veterans Ride this year. The Combat Veterans who use this event as their major fundraiser for the year. Their mission is to provide assistance to veterans...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BXhFz_0a7CuJQc00

Learn to Ski with the Hartwick Huskys Water Show Ski Team

Manchester, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 120 Schram Dr, Manchester, IA

Learn to Ski with the Huskys. This Free event is open to all age young to adult. The Hartwick Huskys will provide all equipment, boats, qualified instructors, and safety coordinators. Sanctioned...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D4dmU_0a7CuJQc00

Cub Scout Overnight Camp

Greeley, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Address: 28157 Horseshoe Rd, Greeley, IA

Splashing, snacking, and snoozing! Explore beyond the beach! These two-day adventures are an overnight camping experience for Scouts and their parent(s) or guardian(s). Scouts experience all the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45FElF_0a7CuJQc00

Natural Rock Climbing Instructor Training

Dundee, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 1347 129th St, Dundee, IA

This training will cover anchoring & other rigging techniques needed to facilitate Natural Rock climbs. This training builds off of the Foundation/Tower course, participants should attend the...

Learn More
ABOUT



