One step closer to the end as Doomsday makes his way to Metropolis in Action Comics #684!. Action Comics #684 opens with another set of exposition to catch a new reader up with what has been going on in the previous four issues, this time delivered by a news anchor on broadcast, and as we look at the first page, the panel count is down from last issue’s four to three. Superman leaves Maxima in the care of The Guardian, saying ominously that he will stop Doomsday if it’s the last thing he does.