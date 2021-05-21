Live events Bylas — what’s coming up

(BYLAS, AZ) Bylas has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bylas:

Jim's Memorial Jam Safford, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 912 W Thatcher Blvd, Safford, AZ

Jim's last Jam....We are encouraged all bands, single artist, friends family or anybody that knew the Beloved Jim Akers ♥ to come out Saturday May 22nd and jam with us in memory of our beloved...

May Teen Program Safford, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 06:30 AM

Address: 808 S 7th Ave, Safford, AZ

May Teen Program at Safford City-Graham County Library, 808 S 7th Ave, Safford, United States on Thu May 27 2021 at 12:00 pm to 01:30 pm

Funding For Farmers Thatcher, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 615 North Stadium Avenue, Thatcher, AZ 85552

Farmers can connect with local organizations to discover funding opportunities for starting or improving an agricultural business.

Produce On Wheels - Safford Lions Club (@ The Home Depot, Thatcher) Thatcher, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Welcome to the 20/21 P.O.W.W.O.W. produce season. No income or residential qualifications required. $12 for up to 70 lbs. of fresh produce. New to P.O.W.W.O.W.? https://bit.ly/3aLFi2V #share...

2021 Graham County Annual Community Health Improvement Workshop Thatcher, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 615 North Stadium Avenue, Thatcher, AZ 85552

Please join us for the 2021 Graham County Annual Community Health Improvement Workshop