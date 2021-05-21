Hoyt Lakes events coming soon

(HOYT LAKES, MN) Live events are coming to Hoyt Lakes.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hoyt Lakes:

Hoyt Lakes Water Carnival Hoyt Lakes, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 4099 Allen Junction Rd, Hoyt Lakes, MN

07/22 to 07/25 2021 - Hoyt Lakes Water Carnival meta The Midway, Hoyt Lakes , MN Entertainment: 2 stages - R,L (music types: TF BL RK CH CL Variety) ?? # of Exhibitors: 12 Juried: no Prize Money: na

Memorial Service Makinen, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 06:00 AM

Shirley Jean Peak, 80, of Duluth, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 in St. Luke's Hospice. A family viewing was held on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Sunrise Funeral Home, Hermantown...

Virginia Market Square 2018 Grand Opening Virginia, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 250 N 4th Ave W, Virginia, MN

Thursday, June 7 at 1pm. Tomatoes and rhubarb and Fun, OH MY!!! Virginia Market Square re-opens for the 2018 season with nine vendors, free frisbees and temporary tattoos for the kids, free tomato...

Basic Certification Lash Course Virginia, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Address: 813 N 6th Ave W, Virginia, MN

Lavish Lashes® is proud to offer you the most thorough and inclusive one-day Eyelash Extension Certification Course available. The Lavish Lashes® curriculum is a unique blend of theory and...

MGA Players Event @ The Quarry Biwabik, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 5893 Giants Ridge Rd, Biwabik, MN

MGA Players Event (all dates @ The Quarry): Sunday June 13th - closed from 12:00pm and on Monday June 14th, Tuesday June 15th, and Wednesday June 16th – closed all day Thursday June 17th – closed...