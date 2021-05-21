newsbreak-logo
Frisco Education Foundation awards nearly $740K to class of 2021

By Matt Payne
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
 2 days ago
The Frisco Education Foundation has awarded nearly $740,000 in college scholarships to Frisco ISD seniors. A total of 931 scholarships was awarded to 801 seniors, according to a district news release. The annual scholarship night for the class of 2021 was scheduled outdoors May 18 at the Frisco Roughriders’ Riders Field, but inclement weather led to the district quickly moving inside at the FISD Administration Building.

