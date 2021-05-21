newsbreak-logo
Cove, AR

Coming soon: Cove events

Posted by 
Cove News Beat
Cove News Beat
 1 day ago

(COVE, AR) Cove is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Cove:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bIvRX_0a7CtvZ500

First Friday Food Fair & Trade Days

Heavener, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 305 Norvell Road, Heavener, OK 74937

The public is invited to come out to enjoy shopping and your favorite foods.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V9jKl_0a7CtvZ500

Kasey Earl Band

Mena, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Events. Kasey Earl, a Christian artist from Little Rock, AR

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MZ6Ep_0a7CtvZ500

Alcoholics Anonymous Meetings

Mena, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue May 05, 06:00 PM

Address: 501 9th St, Mena, AR

Location: Enter the 9th St. door AA information, call Bill S. 479-243-9621 or John 479-243-0297

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K8Gad_0a7CtvZ500

Runestone Festival-A Walk Through Time

Heavener, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 18365 Runestone rd., Heavener, OK 74937

Join us this year for Runestone Festival: A Walk Through Time - A festival like no other!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mg27o_0a7CtvZ500

Service

Smithville, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 01:30 PM

Howard Thomas (Tommy) Goins, age 77, of Mena, Arkansas died on Monday, January 18, 2021 at Mena Regional Health System. He was born on Wednesday, June 2, 1943 to John Henry Goins and Louise C...

ABOUT

With Cove News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

