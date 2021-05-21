newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lee County, FL

Friday’s Coronavirus Updates: 2,371 new cases and 94 new deaths reported

WINKNEWS.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAs of 2:30 p.m. Friday, there have been 2,304,860 positive cases of the coronavirus recorded in the state. The case count includes 2,261,813 Florida residents and 43,047 non-Florida residents. There are 36,441 Florida resident deaths reported, 731 non-resident deaths, and 93,965 hospitalizations at some point during illness, according to the Florida Department of Health.

www.winknews.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Lee County, FL
Health
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Health
Lee County, FL
Government
County
Lee County, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Cdc#State Officials#County Officials#Coronavirus Updates#Testing Data Effective#Covid 19 Flhealth Gov#Southwest Florida#Deaths#Health Covid 19 Updates#Vaccine Administration#Illness#Public Health Officials#Resources Vaccine#Swfl Vaccine#Daily Report#Fla Residents#Food Distributions#Email Responses#Desoto County
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Department of Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Florida StatePosted by
Washington Business Journal

The School District of Lee County, Florida Seeking Interim Superintendent of Schools

FORT MYERS, Fla. (May 14, 2021) – The School District of Lee County is seeking an interim superintendent of schools to lead the District while it conducts a broader search to fill a permanent position. The interim superintendent will lead the administrative, instructional and support staff of Lee County schools in the continued implementation of its strategic plan, designing, developing and maintaining the best possible education, programs and services for District students. Located in Southwest Florida, The School District of Lee County is the ninth-largest district in Florida and the 33rd largest district in the U.S. with a growing enrollment of more than 95,000 students, 120 schools and 12,000 employees. “Selecting the right candidate for this important position is key to the success of our District, our employees and our students, and we will be taking great consideration as we go through each resume,” said Debbie Jordan, chair of the board of directors for The School District of Lee County. “An interim superintendent with a passion for education will allow our District to continue carrying forward its strategic vision while we undergo a national search for a permanent superintendent.” The selected candidate will fulfill a six-month contract beginning June 2021 with monthly extensions as needed until the permanent superintendent is selected. The interim superintendent will not be eligible to apply for the permanent position. Candidates must have a master’s degree or higher with documented history of progressive responsibility as an executive in the public or private sector. Applicants must submit a resume and cover letter via email to BoardOffice@LeeSchools.net. Applications must be submitted by 9 a.m. on May 21. The School Board of Lee County will review applicants and present recommendations by June 9, and the selected interim superintendent will begin June 15. To learn more about the position and The School District of Lee County, visit www.LeeSchools.net/Careers. About The School District of Lee County Lee County Public Schools is the ninth-largest district in Florida and the 33rd largest district in the United States. The District educates more than 95,000 students in grades K-12 and is a model for others in the state and around the nation. With approximately 12,000 full- and part-time employees, the District is one of the county’s largest employers.
Florida StatePosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Florida gator chases people through Wendy’s parking lot

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. – A 7-foot alligator was captured while wandering around the parking lot of Lehigh Acres Health & Rehab on Lee Blvd Monday. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and the Lehigh Acres Fire Department responded to the scene after reports of the gator chasing people in a nearby bank parking lot, according to FWC.
Lee County, FLfox13news.com

Manatee treated at ZooTampa after eating toxic algae released back into the wild

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Deputies in Lee County, Florida, recently helped return a 1,100-pound manatee back to the wild video from the sheriff’s office shows. The manatee, who was given the nickname Darling, was found trapped in mangroves back in February after it had eaten red tide algae and suffered health issues as a result, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.
Lee County, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Red tide alerts issued for most of Lee County’s coastline

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Red tide blooms were reported along a majority of Lee County’s coastline Friday afternoon. The Florida Department of Health is Lee County said the red tide blooms were reported near Tarpon Bay Road Beach, Lighthouse Beach, Lynn Hall Beach Park, Lover’s Key State Park, and Bonita Springs Beach Park. Multiple health alerts have been issued for those areas.
Lee County, FLPosted by
ABC7 Fort Myers

Red tide blooms reported along most of Lee County’s coastline

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Red tide blooms were reported along a majority of Lee County’s coastline Friday afternoon. The Florida Department of Health is Lee County said the red tide blooms were reported near Tarpon Bay Road Beach, Lighthouse Beach, Lynn Hall Beach Park, Lover’s Key State Park, and Bonita Springs Beach Park. Multiple health alerts have been issued for those areas.
Boca Grande, FLbocabeacon.com

Another shot across the bow at the NHR

BY SUSAN HANAFEE – Even as the Boca Grande Historic Preservation Board was conducting its routine monthly meeting this Wednesday, the skirmish over a controversial plan to nominate 129 downtown residences to the National Register of Historic Places was heating up at the local, county and state levels. The latest...
Cape Coral, FLWINKNEWS.com

New vaccination site to open in Cape Coral

Starting next week, you’ll have another option for getting your COVID-19 vaccination in Cape Coral. The city and Curative have been working closely with the state and private partners to vaccinate people in our area as quickly and safely as possible. About 38% of people in Lee County are fully...
Lee County, FLfloridahealth.gov

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH IN LEE COUNTY ISSUES HEALTH ALERT FOR CALOOSAHATCHEE-FRANKLIN LOCKS

Lee County, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health in Lee County (DOH) is issuing a health alert for the Caloosahatchee-Franklin Locks based on reports of algae toxins found by the ramp. When blue-green toxins are detected, DOH recommends individuals avoid contact with the water. Updates for the Caloosahatchee-Franklin Locks will be posted on the Department of Environmental Protection's website.
Lee County, FLNBC 2

Missing Lehigh Acres man found by deputies

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Lee County deputies have located a man that was previously reported missing from Lehigh Acres. Rastislav Havlic was last seen at his home wearing a grey tank top, blue basketball shorts, glasses, and Jordan sliders, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. He was driving his...
Lee County, FLFlorida Star

Wild Story: Rescued Manatee Freed After Recovering From Red Tide Illness

An 1,100-pound manatee has been returned to the wild after a Florida zoo helped it recover from eating toxic red algae. Lee County sheriff’s officers helped return the manatee, nicknamed Darling, to the water on May 12, and released video of the event. The manatee was rescued by the sheriff’s office marine unit on Feb. 13 after it became trapped […]