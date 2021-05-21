newsbreak-logo
Porcupine, SD

Live events on the horizon in Porcupine

Porcupine Post
Porcupine Post
 1 day ago

(PORCUPINE, SD) Porcupine has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Porcupine area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27DcNv_0a7Cttnd00

After-school Quilting

Gordon, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 03:00 PM

Beginning sewers will be learning the fundamentals and skills needed to create and design a quilt! Limited space is available, as there is room for 5 students at each session. So please let the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35ZKIa_0a7Cttnd00

Pine Ridge Community COVID-19 Vaccination Event

Oglala, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 112 Casino Dr, Oglala, SD

Get your COVID-19 Vaccine! No Appointment Needed Open to all 16 years and older You should not get a COVID-19 vaccine if you: • Have had a known COVID-19 exposure and are currently quarantined •...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Atz2i_0a7Cttnd00

Volunteer Trip Week 14 2021

Pine Ridge Reservation, East Shannon, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Address: 48 County Road 17, Pine Ridge, SD

For information about volunteering, or to check availability of this trip date contact the volunteer trip coordinator.

With Porcupine Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

