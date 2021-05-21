Live events on the horizon in Porcupine

(PORCUPINE, SD) Porcupine has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Porcupine area:

After-school Quilting Gordon, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 03:00 PM

Beginning sewers will be learning the fundamentals and skills needed to create and design a quilt! Limited space is available, as there is room for 5 students at each session. So please let the...

Pine Ridge Community COVID-19 Vaccination Event Oglala, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 112 Casino Dr, Oglala, SD

Get your COVID-19 Vaccine! No Appointment Needed Open to all 16 years and older You should not get a COVID-19 vaccine if you: • Have had a known COVID-19 exposure and are currently quarantined •...

Volunteer Trip Week 14 2021 Pine Ridge Reservation, East Shannon, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Address: 48 County Road 17, Pine Ridge, SD

For information about volunteering, or to check availability of this trip date contact the volunteer trip coordinator.