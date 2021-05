An early morning mine cave-in along the 1100 block of West Locust Street forced 10 families from their homes due to gas fumes and property damage. It was believed that the Edwin Wilkes family, who lived at 1119 W. Locust St., would have died from the fumes if it wasn’t for Mrs. Wilkes. Mrs. Wilkes awoke from her sleep by noises caused by the mine cave-in. She woke up her family and rushed them all out of the West Locust Street house into the fresh air. One daughter, Ethel, was ill from the fumes but after a few hours was feeling better.