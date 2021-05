When it cones to the Cowboys offense, they have some of the league’s top players at most positions. The Cowboys receiving corps, mainly their top three, are recognized as battling to be the best in football. Ezekiel Elliott, even after a down year, still has the skills to be among the best at his position. With Tyron Smith, Zack Martin, and La’el Collins, the offensive line certainly has quality. Even Dak Prescott, who generates much debate, is generally considered as at least a Top 10 quarterback.