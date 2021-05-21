Hey You Guys! This New Goonies Board Game Looks Better Than Rocky Road

Hey, it’s 2021 and liking nerdy stuff is cool, right? Superhero movies are still the biggest thing in the world? More people are doing puzzles than at any time in history since Herman T. Jigsaw invented the modern puzzle? Everyone still has an opinion and wholly imaginary digital currencies that simultaneously mean nothing and everything? Okay, good. Otherwise, we’d feel a little self-conscious about discussing something as crushingly nerdy as Colin Meloy and Chris Funk from The Decemberists announcing that they’re going to start streaming their weekly Dungeons & Dragons game on Twitch, because holy cow, a thing like that is just pocket protectors and calculator watches from top to bottom. (And we say that with nothing but love, because The Decemberists are cool, Dungeons & Dragons is cool, and streaming things on Twitch is cool.)