Hey You Guys! This New Goonies Board Game Looks Better Than Rocky Road

By Danielle Denham
thatoregonlife.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleChannel your inner Sloth, Chunk, Data, or your other favorite Goonies when Funko Games releases this beautiful new take on the Oregon cult-classic movie. Set to be on store shelves later this year, the aptly titled “Goonies: Never Say Die” promises to be an immersive light role-playing experience run by a game master.

