Hey You Guys! This New Goonies Board Game Looks Better Than Rocky Road

Hear me out! It’s not just a boring reskin. There are new ideas and some of them are pretty good!. I’m going to let you peek behind the curtain for a little bit here. When I sit down to do my research for what games to feature, I often don’t really know what I’m looking for. Sometimes I have a theme or concept in mind, and sometimes I know exactly what I want to talk about. But other times, I dive in head first and just go hunting in the dark. When I spotted Stratego: Star Wars I expected literally nothing except just normal Stratego. Don’t get me wrong, I like Stratego. I have a fairly fancy copy of it, in fact. But I expected it to be in the same vein as Monopoly: World of Warcraft or Clue: Rick & Morty, both of which I also have.