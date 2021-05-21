Transportation Sector on the Road to Recovery: 3 Stocks to Buy

Governments across the globe are continuing their race to vaccinate citizens amidst rising concerns about new variants and soaring cases in some parts of the world. Globally, over 1.3 billion doses have been given so far and 4.2% of the global population is fully vaccinated, as per the Our World in Data website.[1] While some countries such as Israel, Seychelles, Maldives, UAE, the US, and the UK are way ahead in the race, others are slowly catching up.