newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Transportation Sector on the Road to Recovery: 3 Stocks to Buy

Zacks.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is a widely-circulated news that the headwinds associated with coronavirus have rattled stocks in the transportation space. Precisely, this broadly-diversified sector comprising railroads, truckers, shippers, airlines and package delivery companies among others was hit hard in 2020. However, the easing of coronavirus restrictions and the resultant uptick in economic activities, particularly in the United States, left a bullish impact on the transportation stocks. This is further evidenced by the Zacks Transportation sector’s growth of 8.2% so far this year.

www.zacks.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Railroads#Europe#Growth Stocks#Growth Companies#Global Stocks#Market Demand#Investment Companies#Cass Freight Shipments#Fdx Free Report#United Parcel Service#Costamare Lrb#Cmre Free Report#Baltic#Union Pacific Corporation#Unp Free Report#Jbht Free Report#Wa#Expd Free Report#Ups#Odfl Free Report
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Related
Public Healthinvesting.com

COVID-19 Recovery Value Stocks: 1 Cheap Hotel Asset to Buy

American Hotel Income Properties (TSX:HOT.UN) is a limited partnership that invests in hotel real estate properties primarily in the United States (U.S.) and is engaged primarily in growing a portfolio of premium-branded, service hotels in larger secondary markets with diverse and stable demand generators. American Hotel (AHIP) has several long-term...
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Is JD.com Stock a Buy?

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), the largest direct retailer in China, recently posted first-quarter numbers that beat analysts' expectations. Its revenue rose 39% year-over-year to 203.2 billion yuan ($31 billion), beating estimates by $1 billion and accelerating from both the previous and prior-year quarters. Its net income more than tripled to 3.6 billion...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Consumer Defensive Sector

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of...
Agriculturefuturesmag.com

Cocoa Futures: Road To Recovery Or Groundhog Days?

July cocoa has continued to move lower over the past few sessions. Traders have experienced a choppy few weeks of trading after a small “V” in the chart. Demand is slightly on the rise as more easing occurs in the UK and the U.S. As more vaccinations are administered, there...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Deere Earnings Trounce Estimates Despite 'Supply-Chain Pressures'; DE Stock Rises

Deere & Co. (DE), bellwether for the booming agriculture sector, reported earnings for its fiscal second quarter on Friday that crushed analyst expectations. The Moline, Ill., farm equipment giant also raised full-year earnings targets. DE stock, which fell through key support this week, rose. The Deere earnings announcement addressed the...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Generalist funds flow back into mining as prices, inflation climb

LONDON (Reuters) - Surging prices for commodities, stronger balance sheets and rising inflation have lured back to mining stocks generalist investors that for years shunned the sector, data shows. Shares in diversified mining companies Rio Tinto, BHP, Anglo American and Glencore have doubled in the last year, as policy support...
Stocksstockinvestor.com

Dig Deeper for The Hottest Sector’s Top Stocks

We talked a little last week about the post-pandemic sector map and how Big Tech needs time to refresh, while brick-and-mortar stocks risk getting ahead of themselves. Now, let’s focus on an area of the market that deserves to lead Wall Street from here. The COVID-19 outbreak was only a fleeting interruption for materials-producing companies. From chemicals to mining, commodity stocks are tracking 28% higher earnings from 2019 to 2021.
Trafficraleighnews.net

Oil demand set to surge as travel picks up

As restrictions ease across Europe, we are slowly seeing a resurgence in fuel demand for travel, not only in gasoline and diesel but also in jet fuel as travel and tourism gradually pick up. In recent weeks, there has been some optimism across Europe as UK fuel sales reached their...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks In The Energy Sector

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) - P/E: 9.6. GasLog Partners saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.38 in Q4 to 0.5 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.38%, which has increased by 0.16% from 1.22% in the previous quarter. Sunoco saw an increase in earnings per share from...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

A Look Into Financial Services Sector Value Stocks

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) - P/E: 3.11. OFS Capital saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.22 in Q4 to 0.23 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 9.53%, which has decreased by 0.57% from 10.1% in the previous quarter. Most recently, ProSight Global reported earnings per share at...
EconomyZacks.com

PPG Industries (PPG) Invests in China Plant to Boost Capacity

PPG - Free Report) recently announced the completion of a $13-million investment in its Jiading paints and coatings facility in China. This includes eight new production lines and an expanded technology center that is geared to bolster the company’s research and development (R&D) capabilities. These new production lines will produce...
StocksStreet.Com

This Dividend Stock Is the REIT Choice for a Recovery

As the economy recovers from the pandemic, investors looking for safe dividends and attractive yields should consider high-quality real estate investment trusts like W.P. Carey (WPC) . W.P. Carey is one of the largest net lease REITs in the U.S. with a market capitalization of more than $13 billionThe world of net lease REITs is highly fragmented,...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Beat Inflation by Buying These 2 Stocks

With inflation rates approaching their highest point in a decade and select sectors of the market losing value right now, investors may be worried about the stock market and looking for safer places to put their money. But rising inflation doesn't mean you need to pull your money out of...
IndustryFarm and Dairy

The 180% increase in lumber prices explained

In case you haven’t noticed, lumber prices have increased a lot over the last year. Based on the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Lumber Price Index, lumber prices have increased 180% since April 2020. This increase started last fall, and has continued ever since. So, why have they risen, and...
Businessbreakingtravelnews.com

Tourism sector begins economic recovery in the UK

The number of UK sectors reporting output growth rose to pre-pandemic levels for the first-time during April, according to the latest Lloyds Bank UK Recovery Tracker, as the third national lockdown restrictions began to be lifted. The output of all of the 14 UK sectors monitored by the tracker increased...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Overview Of Value Stocks In The Industrials Sector

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) - P/E: 8.89. This quarter, KNOT Offshore Partners experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.75 in Q4 and is now 0.86. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 11.52%, which has decreased by 0.48% from last quarter's yield of 12.0%. Seaboard saw...
Travelhospitalitynet.org

HVS Musings: ‘Vaccine Confidence’ Is Driving The Recovery In The Global Travel Sector

Governments across the globe are continuing their race to vaccinate citizens amidst rising concerns about new variants and soaring cases in some parts of the world. Globally, over 1.3 billion doses have been given so far and 4.2% of the global population is fully vaccinated, as per the Our World in Data website.[1] While some countries such as Israel, Seychelles, Maldives, UAE, the US, and the UK are way ahead in the race, others are slowly catching up.
Stocksstockinvestor.com

Seven Cloud Stocks to Buy Before Technology Sector Resurgence

Seven cloud stocks to buy before the technology sector returns to favor with investors feature companies that are trading off their recent highs during a market rotation toward value. The seven cloud stocks to buy after a recent slide in technology sector share prices include companies that are showing strong...