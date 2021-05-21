Transportation Sector on the Road to Recovery: 3 Stocks to Buy
It is a widely-circulated news that the headwinds associated with coronavirus have rattled stocks in the transportation space. Precisely, this broadly-diversified sector comprising railroads, truckers, shippers, airlines and package delivery companies among others was hit hard in 2020. However, the easing of coronavirus restrictions and the resultant uptick in economic activities, particularly in the United States, left a bullish impact on the transportation stocks. This is further evidenced by the Zacks Transportation sector’s growth of 8.2% so far this year.www.zacks.com