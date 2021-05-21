newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas State

Kansas men's basketball roster outlook 4.0

By Gus Baylow
University Daily Kansan
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Kansas men’s basketball makes their way through the offseason, recruiting appeared to begin quieting down a few weeks ago. Now, a roster that once seemed puzzling can be clearly explained. While head coach Bill Self made some late additions that filled out the rest of the scholarship spots open...

www.kansan.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Basketball
Local
Kansas College Basketball
Local
Kansas Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryce Thompson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Players#Iowa Basketball#Jayhawks#Self#Pac 12#Iowa State#Cyclones#Rock Chalk#Arizona State#Kansas Men#Kansas Monday#Kansas Jayhawk Family#Outlook#Oklahoma State#Scholarship Players#Freshman Jalen Wilson#Teammates#San Diego#West Point
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Boston University
News Break
College Basketball
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
Wisconsin StateBucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin men’s basketball: 2021-22 Big Ten opponents released

On Thursday afternoon, the Big Ten Conference announced the conference opponents for each team in the league for the 2021-22 season. Conference teams will compete in a 20-game conference schedule, playing seven teams both home and away and six teams once (three home and three away). Dates, times and television...
Glendive, MT406mtsports.com

Dawson men's basketball signs Charlie Kruer of Twin Bridges

GLENDIVE — Twin Bridges' Charlie Kruer has signed a letter of intent to play basketball with Dawson Community College, the Buccaneers announced Friday. The 6-foot-6 guard averaged 15 points, seven rebounds and 3.5 assists per game this past season while shooting 40% from the field, 34% from 3-point range and 67% from the free thrown line.
Walla Walla, WAwhitman.edu

Men's Basketball To Hold Summer Camps

Whitman men's basketball is excited to announce registration is now open for this summer's Whitman College Basketball Camps!. Camp dates take place this June, July and August (dates and information listed below) and will cover all things basketball with instruction from members of the Blues men's basketball coaching staff and its student-athletes. This is an opportunity to compete against not only your best self but others of similar ages and skills. We will provide both youth camps and prospect camps in hopes of providing the best possible experience for each camper.
Posted by
247Sports

Softball Dawgs take game one win in NCAA Tournament over Boston, 3-1

Losses have been hard to come by for Boston University on the season but Mississippi State handed the Terriers a big one on Friday to start NCAA Tournament play. MSU used some late offense to hand Boston its third loss of the season and starting pitcher Alie DuBois felt defeat for the first time this season in 26 decisions as the Bulldogs won 3-1. The win was the ninth in the last 10 games for a Bulldog club that has been red hot over the last month.
Wilmington, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

Craig Ponder promoted to assistant coach on UNCW Men’s Basketball staff

WILMINGTON, NC (UNCW Sports)–Director of Basketball Operations Craig Ponder has been elevated to assistant coach, UNCW Head Men’s Basketball Coach Takayo Siddle announced today. A standout for the Seahawks from 2011-16, Ponder returned to UNCW last season to serve on Siddle’s staff and helped the Seahawk head coach with all...
Montana StateBillings Gazette

MSU-N men's basketball signs Will Burns of Missoula Loyola

HAVRE — Will Burns of Missoula Loyola has signed with the men's basketball program at Montana State-Northern. The 6-foot point guard averaged 18.8 points and 4.5 assists per game for the Rams last season. He was a first team all-conference selection. "We are very impressed with the enthusiasm and intelligence...
Loudonville, NYTroy Record

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Bobby Castagna appointed men’s basketball assistant coach

LOUDONVILLE, NY – Siena Basketball Head Coach Carmen Maciariello has announced the hiring of Bobby Castagna as an assistant coach. The Brooklyn, New York native brings a wealth of experience with him to Loudonville, having spent more than four decades at both the collegiate and professional athletics levels, including the past 19 years as an NBA scout with the Utah Jazz.
Green Bay, WIwtaq.com

Green Bay Phoenix men’s basketball schedule starts filling out

(WNFL) – The Green Bay Phoenix men’s basketball team is continuing to fill out its non-conference schedule. Part of the non-conference schedule will include a trip to sunny (hopefully) Florida where they will play in the Jersey Mike’s Classic in St. Petersburg, Florida. The Phoenix will be joined in the...
Michigan Statewhtc.com

Big Ten men’s basketball schedule announced for 2021-2022

ANN ARBOR, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The University of Michigan and Michigan State University will play each other in home and away games in the 2021-22 basketball season. The Big Ten released its conference opponents yesterday and while U of M will tip off against Ohio State twice, MSU will have only one game against the Buckeyes. Both the Wolverines and Spartans will play Illinois twice next season.
Connecticut StateNew Britain Herald

Sellers named CCSU men's basketball coach

NEW BRITAIN – Back to where it all began. Central Connecticut State University named Patrick Sellers the 11th head coach of the Blue Devils men’s basketball team Monday. Sellers graduated from CCSU in 1991 and also began his coaching career with the Blue Devils, serving as an assistant coach from 1999 to 2002.
College Sportschatsports.com

Tydus Verhoeven could be returning to UTEP men's basketball team

UTEP post player Tydus Verhoeven hinted on Twitter on Monday night that he will be returning to the men's basketball team under new coach Joe Golding. "You mind if I stick around El Paso? @UTEPMBB let's get to work!" Verhoeven said on his account. The 6-foot-9, 225-pound Verhoeven, who is...
College Sportsmountainviewtoday.ca

Key recruits added to Olds College men's basketball team

OLDS — The Olds College men's basketball program has recruited two key additions for the 2021-22 season. Joining the team will be point guard Mobin Ali from Calgary and guard Shane Bullock from Brampton, Ont. Last season, Ali played for St. Mary's University Lightning in Calgary, a key rival for...
College Sportssicem365.com

Previewing Baylor Men's Basketball 2021-22 with Jared Nuness

Catching up with Director of Player Development Jared Nuness on some thoughts about being a national champion and what the roster will look like for the 2021-22 season with some transfer additions, returning players and a terrific incoming recruiting class. To watch this video, you must be a SicEm365 Premium...
Wisconsin StateBucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin men’s basketball: projected 2021-2022 depth chart

With the final piece of the puzzle in place for the 2021-2022 men’s basketball roster at UW, it is time to start wildly guessing about what the starting lineup and rotation might look like. Rest assured, it will look radically different than the past two years (we can argue about whether that’s a good or bad thing in the comments) so for the first time in a long time there are a TON of question marks surrounding who is actually going to, you know, do basketball stuff on the court for the Badgers.
Basketballwarriorscentral.com

Keith Smart Joins Men’s Basketball Staff

FAYETTEVILLE – Keith Smart, an NBA head coach for three franchises and known for making one of the most iconic shots in NCAA Championship history, has been named men's basketball assistant coach at the University of Arkansas, Razorback head coach Eric Musselman announced. Smart has a long history with Musselman both as a player with the Rapid City Thrillers and Florida Beachdogs and as an assistant coach on Musselman's staff with the Golden State Warriors.
Nebraska StateNorfolk Daily News

Nebraska men's basketball learns conference schedule for 2021-22

A big part of the Husker men's basketball 2021-22 schedule came into place today, as the Big Ten Conference announced its pairings for the upcoming season. The conference’s 20-game docket features seven double-play opponents, along with six single-play opponents (three home and three away). For this season, the Huskers will play home-and-home matchups with Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Northwestern, Ohio State, Rutgers and Wisconsin. Nebraska will also play host to Illinois, Maryland, and Minnesota as its single-play home opponents, while Michigan State, Penn State and Purdue will be the Huskers' road single-plays in 2021-22. In all, the Huskers will play 14 of their 20 Big Ten games against teams which reached the NCAA Tournament last season, as the Big Ten placed nine teams (Michigan, Illinois, Iowa, Purdue, Ohio State, Wisconsin, Rutgers, Maryland and Michigan State) in the NCAA Tournament in 2021. With today's announcement, 21 Husker opponents are known to date, as Nebraska begins a three-game non-conference series with Kansas State with a December home matchup. The remainder of the Huskers' non-conference schedule will be announced later this summer.
NBATimes Union

Siena men's basketball hires NBA scout as assistant coach

Bobby Castagna, whose relationship with Siena men’s basketball coach Carmen Maciariello goes back a quarter-century, is joining the Saints as an assistant coach. Siena announced today the hiring of Castagna, who has spent the past 19 years as a scout with the NBA’s Utah Jazz. When Castagna was an assistant...
Maryland, NYDaily Gazette

Tertsea commits to Siena men’s basketball program

Michael Tertsea recently committed to the Siena men’s basketball program, which has filled all of its scholarships for the 2021-22 season with the addition of the 6-foot-10 center. A native of Nigeria who played high school basketball at The John Carroll School in Maryland, Tertsea spent his first three college...